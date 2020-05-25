Business Intelligence (BI) Consulting Services Market Size, Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2020 to 2026
This report focuses on the global status of Business Intelligence (BI) consulting services, future forecasts, growth opportunities, the key market and key players. The objectives of the study are to present the development of Business Intelligence (BI) consulting services in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central America and South.
The main players covered by this study
Skaled
Lead®
Algoworks Technologies
IOLAP
One Six Solutions
Kai Analytics and Survey Research
RSM
Cognizant
Essintial Enterprise Solutions
Catapult Systems
Armanino
Black Ink
CGI
Corporate Renaissance Group
Denovo
Isentia
Onederfo
Segment of the market by type, the product can be divided into
the service into line service
offline
by applying market segment, divided into
large enterprises
SMEs
Market segment by region / country, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central and South America
The objectives of this report’s study are: To
Present the development of Business Intelligence (BI) consulting services in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central and South America.
Establish a strategic profile of the main players and thoroughly analyze their development plan and strategies.
Define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of the business intelligence (BI) consulting services market are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base year: 2019
Estimated year: 2020
Forecast year 2020 to 2026
For information on data by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered the base year. Whenever data were not available for the base year, the previous year was taken into account.
Contents
Chapter One: Overview of the Report
1.1 Scope of the study
1.2 Key market segments
1.3 Actors covered: classification by turnover of Business Intelligence (BI) consulting services
1.4 Market analysis by type
1.4.1 Growth rate of the size of the Business Intelligence (BI) consulting services market by type: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 Online service
1.4.3 Offline service
1.5 Market by application
1.5.1 Market share of global business intelligence (BI) consulting services by application: 2020 VS 2026
1.5.2 Large companies
1.5.3 SME
1.6 Objectives of the study
1.7 Years considered
Chapter Two: Trends in Global Growth by Region
2.1 Business Intelligence (BI) Consulting services market outlook (2015-2026)
2.2 Growth trends in business intelligence (BI) consulting services by region
2.2.1 Business Intelligence (BI) Consulting Services Market size by region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.2 Business Intelligence (BI) Consulting Services Historical market share by region (2015-2020)
2.2.3 Business Intelligence (BI) Consulting Services Expected market size by region (2021-2026)
2.3 Sector trends and growth strategy
2.3.1 Trends in
market 2.3.2 Factors of
market 2.3.3 Market challenges
2.3.4 Analysis of the five Porter forces
2.3.5 Business Intelligence (BI) Consulting Services Market Growth Strategy
2.3.6 Main interviews with the main business intelligence (BI) consulting services
Suite …
