This report focuses on the global status of Business Intelligence (BI) consulting services, future forecasts, growth opportunities, the key market and key players. The objectives of the study are to present the development of Business Intelligence (BI) consulting services in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central America and South.

The main players covered by this study

Skaled

Lead®

Algoworks Technologies

IOLAP

One Six Solutions

Kai Analytics and Survey Research

RSM

Cognizant

Essintial Enterprise Solutions

Catapult Systems

Armanino

Black Ink

CGI

Corporate Renaissance Group

Denovo

Isentia

Onederfo

Segment of the market by type, the product can be divided into

the service into line service

offline

by applying market segment, divided into

large enterprises

SMEs

Market segment by region / country, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central and South America

In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of the business intelligence (BI) consulting services market are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base year: 2019

Estimated year: 2020

Forecast year 2020 to 2026

For information on data by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered the base year. Whenever data were not available for the base year, the previous year was taken into account.

Contents

Chapter One: Overview of the Report

1.1 Scope of the study

1.2 Key market segments

1.3 Actors covered: classification by turnover of Business Intelligence (BI) consulting services

1.4 Market analysis by type

1.4.1 Growth rate of the size of the Business Intelligence (BI) consulting services market by type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Online service

1.4.3 Offline service

1.5 Market by application

1.5.1 Market share of global business intelligence (BI) consulting services by application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Large companies

1.5.3 SME

1.6 Objectives of the study

1.7 Years considered

Chapter Two: Trends in Global Growth by Region

2.1 Business Intelligence (BI) Consulting services market outlook (2015-2026)

2.2 Growth trends in business intelligence (BI) consulting services by region

2.2.1 Business Intelligence (BI) Consulting Services Market size by region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Business Intelligence (BI) Consulting Services Historical market share by region (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Business Intelligence (BI) Consulting Services Expected market size by region (2021-2026)

2.3 Sector trends and growth strategy

2.3.1 Trends in

market 2.3.2 Factors of

market 2.3.3 Market challenges

2.3.4 Analysis of the five Porter forces

2.3.5 Business Intelligence (BI) Consulting Services Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Main interviews with the main business intelligence (BI) consulting services

Suite …

