An off-the-shelf report on Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market which has been compiled after an in-depth analysis of the market trends prevailing across five geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa, and South America). Various segments of the market such as type/components/ application/industry verticals/ end-users are analyzed with robust research methodology which includes three step process starting with extensive secondary research to gather data from company profiles, global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, paid databases etc. followed by primary research (interviews) with industry experts/KOLs to gain their insights and views on current scenarios and future scope of the market as well as validating the secondary information, further internal statistical model is used to estimate the market size and forecasts till 2027.

The key players influencing the market are:

Lonza Group AG

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Inno Biologics Ventures Sdn Bhd

Thermo Fisher Scientific

AbbVie Inc.

WuXi Biologics

General Electric

Samsung Biologics

Merck KGaA

Ajinomoto Co., Inc

This report contains:

Market sizing for the global Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market.

Compare major Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market providers strategies and approaches to the challenges they face

Analysis of the effects deglobalisation trends may have for Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market providers

Profiles of major Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market providers

7-year CAGR forecasts for Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market -intensive vertical sectors

The biopharmaceuticals contract manufacturing market was valued at US$ 13,727.13 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2020 to 2027 to reach US$ 25,497.26 million by 2027.

Biopharmaceuticals contract manufacturing refers to pharmaceutical companies outsourcing the development and manufacturing of drugs. CMOs have become a known name among pharmaceutical companies due to their cost effective services. The CMOs offer a wide range of services including research and development, analytical services and final dosage preparation and packaging. Moreover, growing biopharma industry is offering lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market. The growth of the Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing market is attributed to the some key driving factors such as increase demand of biologics, growing biosimilar pipeline, stringent regulation and increasing outsourcing activities. However, increasing competition in the industry is expected to restraint the growth of the market during the forecast years.

Global Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market – By Product

Biologics Monoclonal Antibodies Recombinant Proteins Vaccines Others

Biosimilars

Global Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market – By Service

Development Process

Final Dosage Operation

Analytical and Quality Control

Final Packaging

Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market– By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany Italy UK Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India South Korea Japan Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of Middle East and Africa

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market- Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/ position of top 5 key vendors.

Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

Key Benefits

This report provides a detailed study of Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market \ trends and forecast from 2020 to 2027, which assist to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

In-depth coverage of the global Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing \ market that includes drivers, restraints, and opportunities, helps professionals to understand the market behavior in a better way.

This study further includes market analysis in terms of type and applications.

Detailed study of the strategies of key leaders, partnerships, and acquisitions in the Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market is provided.

