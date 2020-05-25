Platform chemicals, represent group of twelve (one not commercialized yet) building block chemicals that can be produced from sugar via biological conversions. The group contains molecules with different functional groups, holding the potential to be converted into various other high value chemicals. The market for platform chemicals has witnessed a tremendous growth since the past few years. Stringent government regulations and increasing adoption of eco-friendly products are significant factors driving the growth of the platform chemicals market. In 2015, global platform chemicals volume stood at 9,409.8 kilo tons and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1%, during the forecast period.

Platform chemicals market has been segmented by type as C-3 (glycerol, 3-hydroxypropionic acid), C-4(1,4-diacids, aspartic acid, 3-hydroxybutyrolactone), C-5(Levulinic acid, glutamic acid, itaconic acid, xylitol), and C-6(Sorbitol, glucaric acid, 2,5-furan dicarboxylic acid). In 2015, C-3 platform chemicals segment held the largest share of 65%, in terms of volume. This was due to the growth in end user industries such as plastic, construction and paints & coatings. Further, the growth is fueled by the increasing production of bio-diesel as C-3 chemicals are the resultant byproduct of bio-diesel.

Leading Players in the Bio-based Platform Chemicals Market:

The Bio-based Platform Chemicals market analysis is intended to provide all participants and vendors with pertinent specifics about growth aspects, roadblocks, threats, and lucrative business opportunities that the market is anticipated to reveal in the coming years.

Competitive landscape:

The Bio-based Platform Chemicals Industry is extremely competitive and consolidated because of the existence of several established companies that are adopting different marketing strategies to increase their market share. The vendors engaged in the sector are outlined based ontheir geographic reach, financial performance, strategic moves, and product portfolio. The vendors are gradually widening theirstrategic moves,along with customer interaction.

Bio-based Platform Chemicals Market Segmented by Region/Country: US, Europe, China, Japan, Middle East & Africa, India, Central & South America

Points Covered in the Report:

The pivotal aspects considered in the GlobalBio-based Platform Chemicals Market report consist of leading competitors functioning in the Global Market.

The report encompasses company profiles prominently positioned in the global market. The driving factors for the growth of the Global Bio-based Platform Chemicals Market are explained exhaustively, along with an in-depth account of the endusers in the industry. The report also explains critical application areas of the global market to readers/users. The report undertakes a SWOT analysis of the market.

Reasons for Buying Bio-based Platform Chemicals Market Report:

The report performs an analysis of the dynamic competitive landscape that can help the reader/client move ahead in the global market.

It also presents an in-depth view of different factors driving or restraining the growth of the global market.

The Global Bio-based Platform Chemicals Market report provides a derived on the basis of the potential growth of the market.

It helps formulate profitable business decisions by offering thorough insights into the global market and by creating a comprehensive analysis of pivotal market segments and subsegments.

