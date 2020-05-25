Asia Pacific Malware Analysis Market Booming by Size, Trends, Top Key players and Forecast to 2027.
Developing countries in the APAC are expected to project a huge market opportunity for malware analysis market vendors. Further, the presence of a huge number of telecom service providers, coupled with their network expansion, is the key factor in driving the market growth. However, countries such as Indonesia and Malaysia are making huge investments in cyber-security solutions and are expected to impact market growth during the forecast period.
As cyber attackers discover new sophisticated ways to encrypt their malicious payloads as well as even entire malware packages, defenders find it further difficult to analyze and defeat this software. The threat of massive automated malware creation along with enhancement in obfuscation techniques could considerably reduce the percentage of sample information that can be analyzed by security firms. Thus, the constant change in the attack behavior has resulted in the adoption of a more comprehensive and vigilant malware analysis tool by the enterprises.
Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a good CAGR during the forecast period. Governments across several countries worldwide are taking initiatives to support the adoption of malware analysis tool by enterprises. For instance, in 2017, the Indian government launched its Cyber Swachhta Kendra, a Botnet Cleaning and Malware Analysis Centre. The center aims to detect botnet infections in the country, and avoid further infections by notifying, enable cleaning as well as securing systems of end-users. Such initiatives are likely to drive the Asia-Pacific malware analysis market.
Asia-Pacific Malware Analysis Market–Segmentation
Asia-Pacific Malware Analysis Market By Component
- Solution
- Service
Asia-Pacific Malware Analysis Market by Organization Size
- SMEs
- Large Enterprise
Asia-Pacific Malware Analysis Market By Deployment
- On-Premise
- Cloud-Based
Asia-Pacific Malware Analysis Market By Industry Vertical
- BFSI
- Government
- Healthcare
- IT and Telecom
- Manufacturing
- Others
Asia-Pacific Malware Analysis Market by Country
- Australia
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
Asia-Pacific Malware Analysis Market-Companies Mentioned
- AT&T Inc
- AO Kaspersky Lab
- Broadcom, Inc
- Cisco Systems, Inc
- CrowdStrike, Inc
- FireEye, Inc
- Fortinet, Inc
- Palo Alto Networks, In
- Qualys, Inc
- Trend Micro Incorporated
