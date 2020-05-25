ASIA PACIFIC CARDIOVASCULAR DEVICES MARKET LATEST INDUSTRY TRENDS, SWOT ANALYSIS AND DEMAND FROM 2020 TO 2027
The growth of the market is driven by the factors such as, increasing acquisitions and collaboration activities and increasing rate of obesity. However, the market is likely to slower down its growth due to the shortage of skilled workers in the region.
China is expected to lead the market in the Asia Pacific region owing to rising prevalence of the cardiac diseases such as heart stroke and the development for the cardiovascular devices in the country. Factors such as high prevalence of smoking, unhealthy diet has also contributed to the rising incidences of the cardiovascular diseases. Moreover, the increasing awareness and rising health plans initiated by government helps to upsurge the market growth in the country. Therefore, considering the above mentioned factors the growth of the market in the country is likely to contribute largest share in the Asia Pacific region during the forecast period.
ASIA PACIFIC CARDIOVASCULAR DEVICES – MARKET SEGMENTATION
By Device
- Electrocardiography (ECG)
- Pacemaker
- Stent
- Defibrillator
- Cardiac Catheter
- Guidewire
- Heart Valve
- Event Monitor
- Others
By Application
- Coronary Heart Disease
- Sudden Cardiac Arrest
- Stroke
- Cerebrovascular Heart Disease
- Others
By End User
- Hospitals & Clinics
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
- Cardiac Centers
By Geography
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
Company Profiles
- Medtronic
- Boston Scientific Corporation
- Abbott
- Biosense Webster, Inc. (Johnson and Johnson)
- General Electric Company
- Koninklijke Philips N.V
- Siemens AG,
- BD
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Edwards Lifesciences Corporation.
