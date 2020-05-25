The growth of the market is driven by the factors such as, increasing acquisitions and collaboration activities and increasing rate of obesity. However, the market is likely to slower down its growth due to the shortage of skilled workers in the region.

China is expected to lead the market in the Asia Pacific region owing to rising prevalence of the cardiac diseases such as heart stroke and the development for the cardiovascular devices in the country. Factors such as high prevalence of smoking, unhealthy diet has also contributed to the rising incidences of the cardiovascular diseases. Moreover, the increasing awareness and rising health plans initiated by government helps to upsurge the market growth in the country. Therefore, considering the above mentioned factors the growth of the market in the country is likely to contribute largest share in the Asia Pacific region during the forecast period.

ASIA PACIFIC CARDIOVASCULAR DEVICES – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Device

Electrocardiography (ECG)

Pacemaker

Stent

Defibrillator

Cardiac Catheter

Guidewire

Heart Valve

Event Monitor

Others

By Application

Coronary Heart Disease

Sudden Cardiac Arrest

Stroke

Cerebrovascular Heart Disease

Others

By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Cardiac Centers

By Geography

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia



Company Profiles

Medtronic

Boston Scientific Corporation

Abbott

Biosense Webster, Inc. (Johnson and Johnson)

General Electric Company

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Siemens AG,

BD

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation.

