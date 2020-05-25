Alumina trihydrate or aluminum trihydroxide is a substance which is present in white colour, odorless, non-toxic, and available in powdered form. Alumina trihydrate is mainly used for purposes such as fireproof plastics, chemicals and antacids. These substance in used in various industries like plastic, building & construction, paints & coatings, etc. These are used in manufacturing of aluminum, adhesives, coatings, wires, & cables, caulks & sealants, rubbers, paper and carpet backing. Alumina trihydrate powder is obtainable in four grades such as chemically treated, coarse, precipitated and superfine.

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Chemicals and Materials, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Alumina Trihydrate market globally. This report on ‘Alumina Trihydrate market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

The global alumina trihydrate market is growing at a significant pace owing to driving factors such as increase in the demand from the flame retardant and automotive industries. Moreover increase in demand of alumina trihydrate in painting and coating industries due to its cost effectiveness is also a key factor for driving the market. However increase in preference of alternative products like magnesium hydroxide and others are expected to restrain the alumina trihydrate market. Likewise, increase in application of alumina trihydrate in various industries may provide a lucrative opportunity for the market to grow in future.

Major vendors covered in this report:

Albemarle Corporation

Alcoa Corporation

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited

Huber Engineered Materials

LKAB Minerals AB

MAL-Hungarian Aluminum Producer and Trading Co

Nabaltec AG

NALCO

SHOWA DENKO K.K.

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Alumina Trihydrate market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Alumina Trihydrate market segments and regions.

The global alumina trihydrate market is segmented on the basis of end-user and application. On the basis of end-use, the alumina trihydrate market is segmented into, plastics, building & construction, pharmaceuticals, paints & coatings, glass, rubber,and others. Based on application, the global alumina trihydrate market is segmented into, flame retardant, filler, antacid,and others.

