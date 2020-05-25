Micronutrients play an important role and are very important for crop nutrition. These micronutrients include copper, manganese, zinc, boron, molybdenum, and others. The lack of any of these micronutrients might limit the plant growth. Micronutrients play in important role to balance the crop nutrition. Many micronutrients also act as enzymes enabling plants to build compounds and proteins.

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Chemicals and Materials, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Agricultural Micronutrients market globally. This report on ‘Agricultural Micronutrients market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

The agricultural micronutrients market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to improvements in the quality of agricultural micronutrients coupled with an increase in soil deficiency and growing demand for biofuels. The rise in demand for high-quality yield has boosted the growth of agricultural micronutrients market. However, the lack of awareness among the farmers restricts the growth of the agricultural micronutrients market. On the other hand, the increase in contract farming is likely to showcase growth opportunities for agricultural micronutrients market during the forecast period.

Major vendors covered in this report:

Agrium

Akzonobel

BASF

Coromandel International

DOW Chemical

Haifa Chemicals

Helena Chemical Company

Nufarm

The Mosaic Company

Yara International

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Agricultural Micronutrients market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Agricultural Micronutrients market segments and regions.

The global agricultural micronutrients market is segmented on the basis of type, crop type, form and mode of application. Based on type, the market is segmented as zinc, copper, mangenes, boron, molybbenum, and others. The agricultural micronutrients market on the basis of crop type is classified into cereals, oilseeds & pulses, fruits & vegetables, and others. On the basis of form, the agricultural micronutrients market, is segmented as chelated & non-chelated. Agricultural micronutrients market is segmented on the basis of mode of application as soil, foliar, fertigation, and others.

