Adsorption equipment is an equipment that is used to adhere or bind particles or molecules to a surface in a process stream. It involves the adherence of particles or molecules to an adsorbing media and can take place through either chemical or physical means. Adsorption equipment is used for industrial applications such as the drying of process gas streams, the recovery of volatile solvents such as trichloroethylene, benzene, and ethanol, and for odor control.

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Chemicals and Materials, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Adsorption Equipment market globally. This report on ‘Adsorption Equipment market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

The adsorption equipment market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to improvements in the quality of adsorption equipment coupled with regulations regarding VoC emissions impelling the need for adsorbent equipment. However, the presence of alternating pollution technologies restricts the growth of the adsorption equipment market. On the other hand, the industrial growth in APAC might prove to be a growing opportunity for adsorption equipment market during the forecast period.

Major vendors covered in this report:

CECO Environmental

Chemisch Thermische Prozesstechnik GmbH (CTP)

Durr Aktiengesellschaft

Eisenmann SE

Environmental C & C Inc.

Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

Gulf Coast Environmental Systems

Monroe Environmental Corp

TAIKISHA LIMITED

TIGG LLC

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Adsorption Equipment market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Adsorption Equipment market segments and regions.

The global adsorption equipment market is segmented on the basis of capacity and end-use industry. Based on capacity, the market is segmented as less than 10,000 CFM, 10,000-50,000 CFM, and more than 50,000 CFM. The adsorption equipment market on the basis of end-use industry is classified into automotive paints, chemical, semi-conductor, printing, and others.

