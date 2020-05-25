The “Global Adhesive Film Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the adhesive film market with detailed market segmentation by material, type, end-user industry, and geography. The global adhesive film market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading adhesive film market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Chemicals and Materials, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Adhesive Film market globally. This report on ‘Adhesive Film market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

Adhesive films are sheets, films and tapes which has a coating of adhesive or glue on one or both sides. These are drawn from materials like polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, or polythene and most likely to use for joining two or more materials together. Adhesive films are mainly used in the electrical and electronic industry to retain the protective insulation wrap, warning labels and information labels. These are applied in the form of tapes, graphic film and labels. Moreover, its application has increased in the packaging industries. Adhesive films are mainly used to increase the safety of packaging material.

The global adhesive film market is growing at a significant pace owing to driving factors such as growth in the electrical and electronic sector. Adhesive films are often used as warning and information labels on the products for making the customers aware about something. Furthermore, the factor such as rapid growth of urban population and high demand in pharmaceutical and packaging industry has propelled the growth of these adhesive film market. However the regulation laid on the volatile organic compounds (VOC) from adhesive films are restraining the market from growth. Likewise, the increase of investment on the bio-based material is expected to provide a lucrative opportunity for the key players to grow in future.

Major vendors covered in this report:

3M Company

American Durafilm

Covestro AG

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

Eastman Chemical Company

Evonik Industries

Honeywell International Inc.

Sealed Air

Solvay S.A.

The Dow Chemical Company

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Adhesive Film market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Adhesive Film market segments and regions.

The global adhesive film market is segmented on the basis of film material, type, and end-user industry. On the basis of film material, the adhesive film market is segmented into, Polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, polyethylene. On the basis ofapplications, the market is bifurcated into, tapes, graphic films and labels. Based on end-use industry, the global adhesive film market is segmented into, packaging, transportation, electrical & electronics, and others.

