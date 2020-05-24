The Potential Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) for Fiber Glass Market Growing at a CAGR %: Analysis of Prevailing Industry Opportunities and Winning Manufacturers
Detailed Study on the Global Fiber Glass Market
Fiber Glass Market Segmentation
Competitive Landscape
End-use Industry Assessment
Market Segment Analysis
Segment by Type, the Fiber Glass market is segmented into
Glass Wool
Direct and Assembled Roving
Yarn
Segment by Application
Composites
Glass Wool Insulation
Global Fiber Glass Market: Regional Analysis
The Fiber Glass market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
The key regions covered in the Fiber Glass market report are:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Global Fiber Glass Market: Competitive Analysis
The major players in global Fiber Glass market include:
China Jushi
Owens Corning
PPG
Taishan Fiberglass
CPIC
Nippon Electric Glass
3B-The Fibreglass
Taiwan Glass
Johns Manville
PFG Fiber Glass
Asahi Fiberglass
Knauf Insulation
