Rising awareness regarding hygiene and personal care and increasing per capita income of people are some of the major factors bolstering the demand for spunbond nonwovens across the globe, as these fabrics are used in the production of personal care products, such as toddler training pants, diapers, and feminine hygiene pads.

For instance, owing to the low infant mortality rate and high fertility rate in most of the nations, the global baby diaper market is predicted to surpass $70.0 billion in revenue by 2024, which will significantly boost the demand for spunbond nonwovens.

The other major factor pushing the demand for these materials across the world is the increasing geriatric population in various countries, such as Germany, Italy, and Japan. Owing to the surge in the population of the elderly, the demand for adult incontinence products will increase rapidly, which will consequently boost the consumption of spunbond nonwoven fabrics.

Due to these factors, the global spunbond nonwovens market is expected to grow from $11,040.1 million in 2017 to $17,651.9 million by 2023, demonstrating a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period (2018–2023).

Globally, APAC has been leading the spunbond nonwovens market in terms of value and is estimated to hold more than 40.0% share in the market in 2017. China, India, and Japan are among the world’s most populated countries and generate high demand for the fabric for the manufacturing of personal hygiene products.

Also, rapid industrialization in these countries is expected to boost the consumption of the fabric in automotive, building and construction, and packaging industries. Besides, growing population and expanding industrial base are expected to contribute to the growth of the market in APAC.