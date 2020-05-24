A recent market study on the global Roofing Underlay market reveals that the global Roofing Underlay market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029).

The Roofing Underlay market study includes a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global Roofing Underlay market. Further, the presented study offers accurate insights pertaining to the different segments of the global Roofing Underlay market such as the market share, value, revenue, and how each segment is expected to fair post the COVID-19 pandemic.

The presented report segregates the Roofing Underlay market into different segments to ensure the readers gain a complete understanding of the different aspects of the Roofing Underlay market.

Segmentation of the Roofing Underlay market

Competitive Outlook

This section of the report throws light on the recent mergers, collaborations, partnerships, and research and development activities within the Roofing Underlay market on a global scale. Further, a detailed assessment of the pricing, marketing, and product development strategies adopted by leading market players is included in the Roofing Underlay market report.

Segment by Type, the Roofing Underlay market is segmented into

Polyethylene

Polyurethane

Polypropylene

Other

Segment by Application, the Roofing Underlay market is segmented into

Residential

Commercial

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Roofing Underlay market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Roofing Underlay market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Roofing Underlay Market Share Analysis

Roofing Underlay market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Roofing Underlay business, the date to enter into the Roofing Underlay market, Roofing Underlay product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Tarco

Owens Corning

DonLow

Alpha Pro Tech

DuPont

Berger Building Products

GAF Materials Corporation

GCP Applied Technologies (Formerly W.R. Grace)

Henry Company

IKO Industries

TAMKO Building Products, Inc.

Soprema Group

Polyglass

Kingspan Group PLC

Cosella-Dorken

Knauf Insulation

Riwega

Mitsui Chemicals

Toray Industries

Nitto Denko

Arkema

Celanese

Gerard

Paul Bauder GmbH&Co.KG

CCM Europe

Masterplast Nyrt

KloberGmbH

TECHNONICOL Corporation

Tianjin Meidebao Technology

Jiangsu Kedebon

