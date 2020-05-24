In this report, the Covid-19 Impact on SSRs (Solid State Relays) market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Covid-19 Impact on SSRs (Solid State Relays) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

SSRs (Solid State Relays) have no movable contacts. SSRs are not very different in operation from mechanical relays that have movable contacts. SSRs, however, employ semiconductor switching elements, such as thyristors, triacs, diodes, and transistors.

SSRs consist of electronic parts with no mechanical contacts. Therefore, SSRs have a variety of features that mechanical relays do not incorporate. The greatest feature of SSRs is that SSRs do not use switching contacts that will physically wear out.

SSRs are ideal for a wide range of applications due to the following performance characteristics.

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Solid State Relay in the regions of China, North America and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced Solid State Relay. Increasing of Industrial Automation Equipment, Building Automation fields expenditures, More-intense competition, Launches in introducing new products, Retrofitting and renovation of old technology, Increasing adoption of Solid State Relay will drive growth in China, United States and Europe markets.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for SSRs (Solid State Relays). Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for SSRs (Solid State Relays) was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for SSRs (Solid State Relays) is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of SSRs (Solid State Relays), including the following market information:

Global SSRs (Solid State Relays) Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global SSRs (Solid State Relays) Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global SSRs (Solid State Relays) Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global SSRs (Solid State Relays) Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include OMRON, Panasonic, Crydom, Fujitsu Limited, Jinxinrong, IXYS, AVAGO, TE, CELDUC, Sharp, Siemens, Rockwell Automation, OPTO22, Schneider, Carlo gavazzi, JiangSu GlOD Electrical Control Technology, Vishay, Bright Toward, CLION, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Panel Mount

DIN Rail Mount

PCB Mount

Others

Based on the Application:

Industrial Automation Equipment

Building Automation

Home Appliances

Power & Energy

Others

