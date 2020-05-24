In this report, the Covid-19 Impact on Sensors in Mobile Devices market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Covid-19 Impact on Sensors in Mobile Devices market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Smartphones contain a plethora of sensors which provide an amazing array of features and functionalities boosting the overall user experience of the device. Some premium smartphones have already integrated more than 15 different sensors and this number is set to increase due to technological advances in MEMS and other sensor technologies driving newer use cases. This report mainly covers the Proximity，Near Field Communication(NFC)，Ambient Light Sensor，Face/Eye/Iris Recognition，Fingerprint Sensor，Barometer，Thermometer，Humidity Sensor，Motion，Accelerometer，Gyroscope，Compass， Pedometer，Touch Sensors Optical Sensor etc.

Technological inventions in electronic equipment has increased at a fast pace. Sensors are one such innovation that plays a vital role in the mobile industry. Sensors are the components which measure a physical or environmental quantity and convert it into a signal. Various types of sensors are embedded in mobile phones. The combination of sensors and mobile phones leads to the development of sensor technology which is likely to revolutionize a large number of business sectors. The introduction of smart sensors in smartphones results in an advance computing platform as well as richer functionalities for the smartphones.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Sensors in Mobile Devices. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Sensors in Mobile Devices was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Sensors in Mobile Devices is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Sensors in Mobile Devices, including the following market information:

Global Sensors in Mobile Devices Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Sensors in Mobile Devices Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Sensors in Mobile Devices Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Sensors in Mobile Devices Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Alps Electric, Bosch Sensortec, Fujitsu Limited, Hillcrest Labs, Inc., InvenSense Inc., MEMSVision., Murata Manufacturing, Goertek Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Pyreos Limited, Qualcomm Incorporated, Senodia Technologies, Sensirion, Silicon Laboratories, Inc., STMicroelectronics, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Interface Sensors

Environmental Sensors

Security Sensors

Motion Sensors

Based on the Application:

Mobile Phone

Tablet

Others

