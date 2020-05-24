In this report, the Covid-19 Impact on Intelligent Power Modules market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Covid-19 Impact on Intelligent Power Modules market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Intelligent power modules are high voltage integrated devices which are capable of delivering high voltage output of more than 1200V over a single SIP (system-in-package) module. The output voltages are transmitted through IGBT (Insulated Gate Biased Transistor) for gate shutdown at abnormal conditions, which acts as protection for the circuit. The features of intelligent power modules are overcurrent protection circuit, under-voltage lockout for various channels, motor control system, upper or lower prevention circuits and many more. These devices can be integrated into many applications like controllers, network processors, low noise applications, embedded computing, and many more.

The rising demand for intelligent power modules in consumer electronics is majorly driving the market. The high performance and high voltage level shifting of intelligent power modules are increasing the demand for consumer electronics like air conditioners, washing machines, refrigerators, and many more. The rising trend of renewable energy resources and hybrid automotive are fuelling the growth of intelligent power modules. The emerging trends in the electronics industry and demand for GaN and SiC power semiconductors might power the market through the forecast period. However, the low adoption rate of power electronic devices and high power dissipation of small IGBT modules are hampering the market growth.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Intelligent Power Modules. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Intelligent Power Modules was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Intelligent Power Modules is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Intelligent Power Modules, including the following market information:

Global Intelligent Power Modules Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Intelligent Power Modules Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Intelligent Power Modules Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Intelligent Power Modules Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Infineon Technologies, ON Semiconductor, Mitsubishi Electric Corp, Toshiba, STMicroelectronics, Vishay Intertechnology, Fuji Electric, Renesas Electronics, ROHM Semiconductor, Nexperia, Microchip Technology, IXYS Corporation, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

IGBT

MOSFET

Based on the Application:

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Energy and Power

Industry

Telecommunication

Others

