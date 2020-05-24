In this report, the Covid-19 Impact on IC Tester market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Covid-19 Impact on IC Tester market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

IC tester, or automated test equipment (ATE), is a system for giving electrical signals to a semiconductor device to compare output signals against expected values for the purpose of testing if the device works as specified in its design specifications.

Testers are roughly categorized into logic testers, memory testers, and analog testers. Normally, IC testing is conducted at two levels: the wafer test (also called die sort or probe test) that tests wafers, and the package test (also called final test) after packaging. Wafer testing uses a prober and a probe card, while package testing uses a handler and a test socket, together with a tester.

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Teradyne, Advantest, LTX-Credence, Cohu, Astronics, Chroma, SPEA, Averna, Shibasoku, ChangChuan, Macrotest, Huafeng, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Wafer Tester

Packaged Device Tester

Based on the Application:

Automotive Electronics

Consumer Electronics

Communications

Computer

Industrial/Medical

Military/Aviation

