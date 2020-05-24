In this report, the Covid-19 Impact on High-Speed Motor market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Covid-19 Impact on High-Speed Motor market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

High speed motors achieve a rotational speed of over 10,000 rpm. The power density of the motor is high due to the high speed and the power voltage is also comparatively less as compared to other medium speed motors. The major use of high speed motor is to ensure transmission at a higher rate with lower noise generation. Due to the high speed of the motor there is small inertia generation which results in faster dynamic response. There are various government regulations that have been developed to increase the efficiency of motor and reduce energy consumption.

Geographically, the global High speed motor market has been divided into four major regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific has dominated the high speed motor market due to growing industrial sector. The government is seeking development in infrastructure due to which there will be immense scope for the growth of high speed motor. The government has taken various investment initiative to increase the efficiency of the motor. The rapid rising commercial development with favorable policies developed by the government regarding FDI, is expected to increase the demand for high speed motor. Additionally with government initiative in the form of ‘Make in India”, the scope of growth and development for the high-speed motor market in the Asia-Pacific region is immense during the forecast. Europe is the second largest market that is expected to grow due to high contribution from countries such as Germany, U.K. and France. The existence of an established manufacturing sector in this region provides additional scope of growth for the manufacturers in the market. Additionally, with the currently booming automotive industry in the Europe region the market for high-speed motors will flourish. North America is the third largest market that is expected to grow due to the presence of leading manufacturers with high investment in research and development. The increased investment in research and development will result in high innovation in products, which meets government standards. This will result in the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include GE, ABB, Mitsubishi, Siemens, Emerson, Miedensha, Hitachi, Nidec, Toshiba, Synchrony, Fuji Electric, Danfoss Turbocor, SKF Magnetic Mechatronics, Regal Beloit, Turbo Power Systems (TPS), LTI Motion, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

High Voltage

Low Voltage

Based on the Application:

Machine Tools

Power Generation

Compressor

Bearings

Other

