The High speed cameras are the updated version of ordinary digital cameras with high resolution, greater frame rate with the ability to capture motion or events at ultra-high speed. High-speed cameras can analyze and capture even invisible objects that are beyond the capacity of human eye. The quality of high speed camera depends on several attributes such as frame rate, resolution, sensor size, memory size, image processors, fans and cooling systems with other semiconductor components. A wide variety of High-speed cameras are available in the market with broad range of frame rates typically from zero to billions of per second and are equipped with high resolution capabilities that varies from 1MP(megapixels) to billions of megapixels.

High Speed Cameras are used in various industries such as automotive, aerospace, food and beverages, chemical, pharmaceuticals & healthcare, media & entertainment, plastic & rubber industry, military & defense, paper & printing, household & textile industry among others.

Major competitors identified in this market include Photron Limited, Olympus Corporation, Mikrotron GmbH, NAC Imaging Technology, Inc., Del Imaging Systems LLC, Motion Capture Technologies, AOS Technologies AG, Fastec Imaging Corporation, Optronis GmbH, PCO AG, Weisscam GmbH, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

0-2 MP

2-5 MP

Above 5 MP

Based on the Application:

Automotive & Transportation

Industrial Manufacturing

Food and Beverage

Consumer Electronics

Entertainment & Media

Sports

Others

