Haptic Interfaceis a technology, which allows a human to establish a connection with an electronic devicesuch as computers and smartphones by thebody sensations and body movements. Each action of body refers to certain tasks and assist theuser by giving desired result. Features such as hands freeusedevice, digital virtual assistanceand scopein thevirtual reality areplaying thekey rolein themarket driver.

Tactile feedback haptic technology driven by its applications in consumer electronic devices such as smartphones and tablets. the smartphones and tablets are inbuilt with tactile feedback and the trend has been shifting to wearable devices such as smartwatches and wristbands. The market for tactile feedback haptics is also expected to be driven by the increasing demand in several applications such as gaming, automotive, and healthcare, among others.

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include AAC Technologies, Alps Electric, Nidec Corporation, Cypress Semiconductor, Texas Instruments, Bluecom, On Semiconductor, Microchip, Johnson Electric, Immersion Corporation, Jinlong Machinery & Electronics, Precision Microdrives Limited., Novasentis, Inc., Mplus, TDK, Jahwa, PI Ceramic, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Hardware (Controllers, Sensors, Actuators)

Software

Based on the Application:

Manufacturing

Education and training

Games

Automotive

Scientific

