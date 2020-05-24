Covid-19 Impact on Haptic Interface Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021
In this report, the Covid-19 Impact on Haptic Interface market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Covid-19 Impact on Haptic Interface market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Haptic Interfaceis a technology, which allows a human to establish a connection with an electronic devicesuch as computers and smartphones by thebody sensations and body movements. Each action of body refers to certain tasks and assist theuser by giving desired result. Features such as hands freeusedevice, digital virtual assistanceand scopein thevirtual reality areplaying thekey rolein themarket driver.
Tactile feedback haptic technology driven by its applications in consumer electronic devices such as smartphones and tablets. the smartphones and tablets are inbuilt with tactile feedback and the trend has been shifting to wearable devices such as smartwatches and wristbands. The market for tactile feedback haptics is also expected to be driven by the increasing demand in several applications such as gaming, automotive, and healthcare, among others.
This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Haptic Interface. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.
Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Haptic Interface was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Haptic Interface is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.
This report covers market size and forecasts of Haptic Interface, including the following market information:
Global Haptic Interface Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)
Global Haptic Interface Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)
Global Haptic Interface Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)
Global Haptic Interface Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)
Key market players
Major competitors identified in this market include AAC Technologies, Alps Electric, Nidec Corporation, Cypress Semiconductor, Texas Instruments, Bluecom, On Semiconductor, Microchip, Johnson Electric, Immersion Corporation, Jinlong Machinery & Electronics, Precision Microdrives Limited., Novasentis, Inc., Mplus, TDK, Jahwa, PI Ceramic, etc.
Based on the Region:
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)
North America (US and Canada)
Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)
Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)
Based on the Type:
Hardware (Controllers, Sensors, Actuators)
Software
Based on the Application:
Manufacturing
Education and training
Games
Automotive
Scientific
