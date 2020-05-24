In this report, the Covid-19 Impact on ERM and LRA Tactile Actuator market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Covid-19 Impact on ERM and LRA Tactile Actuator market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

The tiny vibration motors used in mobile terminals, game machines, etc. Small and high efficiency types are provided. The eccentric rotating mass (ERM) motor and linear resonant actuator (LRA) are two of the most common types of haptic feedback actuators used in the market today.

Haptics, by the definition of itself, refers to the haptic sense of the touch and is an advanced technology that adds the tactile feedback right to the electronic devices through the use of vibrations. This touch-based technology has become more and more popular in handheld, portable and touch-screen enabled to the consumer, industrial and automotive electronic devices. The vibrations produced to provide a new, deeply enhanced user experience.

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include AAC Technologies, Nidec Corporation, Mplus, Jinlong Machinery & Electronics, Bluecom, Johnson Electric, Texas Instruments, Precision Microdrives, Jahwa, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Eccentric Rotating Mass (ERM) Actuators

Linear Resonant Actuators (LRAS)

Based on the Application:

Mobile Terminal (Smartphone/Tablet)

Wearable Device

Automotive

Household Appliances

Others

