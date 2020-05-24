In this report, the Covid-19 Impact on Electromechanical Relay (EMR) market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Covid-19 Impact on Electromechanical Relay (EMR) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

An electromechanical relay uses a physical moving part to connect contacts within the output component of the relay. The movement of this contact is generated using electromagnetic forces from the low-power input signal, allowing the completion of the circuit that contains the high-power signal. The physical component within the electromechanical relay commonly makes a “click” sound, which can actually be useful in some situations, though it can lead to internal arcing and takes a relatively large amount of time to move.

Electromechanical relays are switches that control high power electrical devices by using a small amount of power. Rising global energy prices is driving the demand for advanced electromechanical relays to reduce power consumption. Rising number of renewable energy projects is also fuelling the demand for high capacity electromechanical relays, thus positively impacting the growth of global EMR market. However, advancements in semiconductor fabrication and manufacturing technology has led to the emergence of solid-state relays (SSRs) which hamstrings the growth of EMR market during the projected period.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Electromechanical Relay (EMR) was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Electromechanical Relay (EMR) is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Struthers-Dunn, Schneider Electric, FUJITSU, ABB, General Electric, TE Connectivity, Honeywell International Inc., Siemens, Teledyne Relays, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Omron Corporation, Panasonic, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

General Purpose Relay

Power Relay

Contactor

Time-Delay Relay

Others

Based on the Application:

Aerospace and Defense

Communication and Technology

HVAC

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Others

