Covid-19 Impact on Dual Inline Package Switches Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021
Covid-19 Impact on Dual Inline Package Switches market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
A dual inline package switch (DIP switch) is a set of manual electrical switches designed to hold configurations and select the interrupt request (IRQ). DIP switches are used in place of jumper blocks. Most motherboards have several DIP switches or a single bank of DIP switches. Commonly, DIP switches are used to hold configuration settings.
There are many types of DIP switches. Two of the most common are:
Slide and Rocker Actuator DIP Switches: These are typical on/off switches with a SPST (single-pole, single-throw) contacts. They have a one-bit binary value with a standard ASCII character.
Rotary DIP Switch: This DIP switch has several electrical contacts which are rotated and aligned. They switches can be small or large and provide a selection of switching combinations.
This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Dual Inline Package Switches. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.
Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Dual Inline Package Switches was anticipated to grow, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Dual Inline Package Switches is projected to grow during 2021–2026.
This report covers market size and forecasts of Dual Inline Package Switches, including the following market information:
Global Dual Inline Package Switches Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)
Global Dual Inline Package Switches Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)
Global Dual Inline Package Switches Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)
Global Dual Inline Package Switches Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)
Key market players
Major competitors identified in this market include Diptronics Manufacturing Inc., TE Connectivity, CTS Electronic Components, Grayhill, Omron, Apem(IDEC), Wurth Electronics, C&K Components, Nidec Copal Electronics, NKK Switch, ALPS, Hartmann, ITW Group, Gangyuan, KNITTER-SWITCH, Dailywell, CWT, E-Switch, etc.
Based on the Region:
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)
North America (US and Canada)
Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)
Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)
Based on the Type:
Slide and Rocker Actuator DIP Switches
Rotary DIP Switch
Others
Based on the Application:
Consumer Electronics & Appliances
Telecommunications
Others
