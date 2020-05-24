COVID-19 impact: End User Computing (EUC) Market to Witness Increase in Revenues by 2019-2029
Global End User Computing (EUC) Market Growth Projection
The new report on the global End User Computing (EUC) market is an extensive study on the overall prospects of the End User Computing (EUC) market over the assessment period. Further, the report provides a thorough understanding of the key dynamics of the End User Computing (EUC) market including the current trends, opportunities, drivers, and restraints. The report introspects the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to nurture the growth of the End User Computing (EUC) market in the upcoming years and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the End User Computing (EUC) . In addition, the report offers valuable insights pertaining to the supply chain challenges market players are likely to face in the upcoming months and solutions to tackle the same.
The report suggests that the global End User Computing (EUC) market is projected to reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period (2019-2029). The key indicators such as the year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth and CAGR growth of the End User Computing (EUC) market are discussed in detail in the presented report. This data is likely to provide readers an understanding of qualitative and quantitative growth prospects of the End User Computing (EUC) market over the considered assessment period.
The report clarifies the following doubts related to the End User Computing (EUC) market:
- How has the growth of end-use industry 1 impacted the growth of the End User Computing (EUC) market?
- Why are market players eyeing opportunities in region 1 and region 2?
- How are companies in the End User Computing (EUC) market reducing their environmental footprint?
- How is the COVID-19 pandemic likely to affect the global End User Computing (EUC) market?
- What is the scope for innovation in the current End User Computing (EUC) market landscape?
Segmentation of the End User Computing (EUC) Market
The key players covered in this study
Cloud Jumper
GreenPages
VMware
Mindtree
SITA
Mainline
Sirius
SynchroNet
Tech Mahindra
Synerscope
Data Integrity
Connection
Proactive Network Management Corporation
CDW
AWS
Datacom
Redpalm
WBM
Matrix Integration
VSEM Technology
IGEL
IGX Global
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Business Rules
Analytics
Scripts
Bots
Configuration
Skins
Mods
Visual Programming
Fifth Generation Language
Artificial Intelligence
Market segment by Application, split into
Queries to Generate Corporate Reports
Spreadsheets, Management Packages, Business Software
Application Development
Remote Offices
Compliance and Licensing Control
Remote Workers and BYOD Users
Job Involvement
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global End User Computing (EUC) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the End User Computing (EUC) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of End User Computing (EUC) are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Vital Information Enclosed in the Report
- Market structure in various regions
- Impact of the evolving environmental and regulatory norms on the End User Computing (EUC) market
- COVID-19 impact on the End User Computing (EUC) market
- Recent mergers, collaborations, acquisitions, and strategic alliances
- Business prospects of leading players in the End User Computing (EUC) market
- The projected growth of each market segment and sub-segment
