COVID-19 Analysis on the Global Citicoline Market

A recent market research report on the Citicoline market published by Fact.MR is an in-depth assessment of the current landscape of the market. Further, the report elaborates on the impact of the COVID-19 on the Citicoline market and provides a thorough understanding of the growth potential of each market segment over the forecast period (2020-2030).

According to the analyst at Fact.MR, the Citicoline market is evenly slated to register a CAGR growth of ~XX% during the assessment period and attain a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2030. The report analyzes the micro and macro-economic factors that are projected to impact the growth of the Citicoline market in the upcoming years. Further, a detailed analysis of the business continuity strategies of leading market participants is enclosed in the presented report.

Key Insights Enclosed in the Report

Key technological developments related to the Citicoline

Assessment of the product pricing strategies of prominent market players

Country-wise analysis of the Citicoline market in different regions

Analysis of the COVID-19 impact on supply-demand, value chain, and consumption

Adoption of the Citicoline in various end-use industries

Segmentation of the Citicoline Market

The presented report dissects the Citicoline market into different segments and ponders over the current and future prospects of each segment. The report depicts the year-on-year growth of each segment and touches upon the different factors that are likely to influence the growth of each market segment. Further, projections are made taking into account the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the each market segment.

The various segments of the Citicoline market analyzed in the report include:

Competitive Landscape

In order to capitalize on the growing demand for citicoline in functional foods, Kyowa Hakko Bio Co., Ltd., a leading player in the citicoline market, launched two new citicoline powdered supplements and citicoline capsules in 2018.

Intensifying clinical trials for citicoline’s potential use in the treatment of neurological diseases received a substantial boost after research suggested that using the compound with risperidone could effectively relieve primary negative symptoms of schizophrenia.

The pervasive trend of combining citicoline with other compounds to enhance its efficacy continues to drive the citicoline market growth with a study published in 2018 concluding that a combination of citicoline and docosahexaenoic acid exhibit synergistic activities which can substantially boost recovery after transient brain ischemia.

Some of the leading players operating in the citicoline market include Alfa Aesar, Cepham, Inc., EZ Melts, HL-Pharma US, Double Wood LLC, Instas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Jarrow Formulas, Inc., Kimia Biosciences, Rakshit Drugs Pvt., Ltd., Relentless Improvement LLC, Swanson, Wellona Pharma Private Limited, Healthy Origins, Biochemix Healthcare Pvt., Ltd., Merck KGaA, Grupo Ferrer Internacional, S.A., Piping Rock Health Products, LLC, and NuerAxon Pharma Inc.

Additional Insight:

Retail Pharmacy Remains a Lucrative Distribution Channel

Increasing consumer awareness about citicoline-based medication and supplements coupled with the trend of retail pharmacy store owners maintaining a diverse portfolio of similar drugs is estimated to prove vital to citicoline market growth with the distribution channel expected to hold a significant share of the citicoline market revenue.

Advancements in tablet manufacturing and intensifying research and development focused towards developing tablets with a combination of citicoline and other compounds to study their synergistic effects on various neurological diseases is a vital reason expected to uphold demand for tablets in the market.

Other sales channel such as hospital pharmacy, online channels, specialty stores, and hypermarket and conventional retail systems are also likely to see a rise in the demand for citicoline-based supplements and products. Growing consumer demand for citicoline-based drugs and supplements is prompting manufacturers in the citicoline market to introduce them in various forms such as powders and capsules.

Scope of the Report

Research Methodology

The report on citicoline market is a consequence of an elaborate and robust methodology. A two-step process involving primary and secondary researchers was used to obtain in-depth and actionable insights into the citicoline market. Primary research involved interviewing seasoned experts from the citicoline market while secondary research was conducted by thoroughly studying company press releases, paid sources, trade journals, and other publications pertaining to the citicoline market. Results from both the research steps were triangulated in order to produce an authentic and accurate forecast of the citicoline market.

Important doubts related to the Citicoline market clarified in the report:

Which regional market is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period? How has the surging prices of raw materials during the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the growth of the Citicoline market? Why are market players focusing on R&D and innovations? Are market players expanding their global presence? If yes, how? What is the estimated value of the Citicoline market in 2020?

