Analysis of the Global Regulatory Information Management Market

A recent market research report on the Regulatory Information Management market published by Fact.MR is an in-depth assessment of the current landscape of the market. Further, the report elaborates on the different segments of the Regulatory Information Management market and offers a thorough understanding of the growth potential of each market segment over the forecast period (20XX-20XX).

According to the analyst at Fact.MR, the Regulatory Information Management market is evenly poised to register a CAGR growth of ~XX% during the assessment and reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 20XX. The report analyzes the micro and macro-economic factors that are projected to impact the growth of the Regulatory Information Management market in the upcoming years.

Segmentation of the Regulatory Information Management Market

The presented report dissects the Regulatory Information Management market into different segments and ponders over the current and future prospects of each segment. The report depicts the year-on-year growth of each segment and touches upon the different factors that are likely to influence the growth of each market segment.

The various segments of the Regulatory Information Management market analyzed in the report include:

Competitive Landscape

The market for regulatory information management is highly fragmented with a wide pool of small scale companies operating in this industry. Companies, including

Veeva/ Sparta Systems

DXC Technology

Parexel

Aris Global

are leading the market owing to their broader and best-in-industry portfolios, in addition to their robust geographical reach.

While the attractiveness of RIM remains high for health authority management, the rapidly changing portfolios of drug manufacturers are compelling RIM service providers to align their regulatory training and management offerings with product specifications and regulations in the region of deployment.

Promising product launches hold a competitive advantage in regulation information management market. For instance, IQVIA™ has recently launched IQVIA RIM Smart, the first fully integrated, cloud-based, complete regulatory information management solution for life sciences. Companies are increasingly leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to enable intelligent management of the complete regulatory lifecycle of a product portfolio.

Leading players in the RIM market are eying IDMP (Identification of Medicinal Products) regulatory changes as an opportunity for business improvement. Increased focus of market forerunners on establishing a data model and supporting system that allows seamless data sharing across manufacturing, registration, labeling, and submission domains, is likely to heighten the scope of sales.

Additionally, growing number of regulatory information management providers are entering partnerships with pharmaceutical giants to gain a stronghold in the market. For instance, Boehringer Ingelheim has chosen the Ennov regulatory information management platform for their global RIM needs across human and veterinary sectors.

Key Growth Drivers of Regulatory Information Management Market

Growing regulatory reporting requirements and business financial imperatives are driving a regulatory shift from a mainly document-based model to data-based paradigm. Managing structured as well as unstructured content and a large amount of metadata demands a new level of precision in executing regulatory responsibilities, which is provided by regulatory information management software.

Rapidly transforming regulatory compliance of life sciences with no loss of momentum has made the regulatory approval more complex, thereby, increasing the burden – both direct costs and indirect costs, of compliance for most organizations. With no alternative to compliance, and for the fact that companies’ approach to compliance holds a direct impact on their competitive stature, installation of regulatory information management software has increased considerably.

The world is driven by ever-increasing demand for speed to market, which continues to make it difficult for brands to maintain pharmaceutical regulatory compliance. Unification of information enabled by an efficient regulatory information management software coupled with benefits such as improved consistency and reduced wasted efforts is favoring its deployment across verticals.

Organizations are increasingly taking efforts to gain additional value from their product data, as they realize strategically important role data could play in driving new productivity, competence and competitive differentiation. This, coupled with the growing importance to make product as well as regulatory information more shareable among and beyond specific functions, are driving the deployment of regulatory information management software.

The implementation of new European requirements, and the fact that other regions are considering adoption of similar requirements, companies will need to submit higher volumes of structured product information across demographics. A unified regulatory information management capability is vital to sourcing and linking data and submission, reinforcing the broader supply chain with authentic and accessible product data.

Key Challenges Faced by Stakeholders in Regulatory Information Management Market

Rapidly evolving regulatory framework and changing product approval requisites continue to propel developers to stay abreast of latest regulations, and connected with market players to ensure software efficiency for error-free regulation compliance processes. This constant hassle is making the regulatory information management software less attractive to many companies.

The level of training required to operate regulatory information management software has been impeding its adoption, particularly in the small-scale enterprises that remain wary of additional costs associated with training employees.

Regulatory Information Management Market – Additional Insight

End User Demand for Regulatory Information Management Services Remains High

In light of the growing enforcement of different regulations and standards across various countries, regulatory information management has emerged as a key challenge for regulatory submissions in life sciences companies. Companies are facing challenges resultant of high confusion and accumulation of massive documentation due to market-specific and highly dissimilar regulations, which is necessitating consulting with professional trainers, thereby, creating further demand for regulatory information management services.

