Today, nobody is unaware regarding the novel COVID-19, as it has been more than a month since the disease was declared to be a pandemic and even longer since it first started affecting a large number of people. Because there is no cure for this infectious disease as yet, all the health organizations are warning people to take as many precautions as they can. The disease usually spreads though infected people, who come in close contact with healthy people. Therefore, there is a pressing need for practicing intense social distancing for minimizing the spread.

Between respiratory and surgical masks, surgical masks are predicted to witness higher growth in demand, on account of COVID-19. However, larger demand in 2030 is expected to be created for respiratory masks, which is particularly because of the rapidly increasing pollution levels around the world. While COVID-19 is a recent problem, the degrading air quality has been an issue for a long time now. Due to vehicles and other sources of green house gas emissions, the quality of the air has been declining at a fast pace. In this scenario, it is necessary for people, especially those suffering from chronic respiratory diseases, to be equipped with masks, when they step out of their houses.

When the geographical scenario is taken into consideration, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region has emerged the largest surgical, face, and respiratory mask market at the present time. This is ascribed to the growing number of healthcare professionals and hospitals and rising air pollution in the region, which is why individuals are increasingly making use of masks to protect themselves from pollutants and infectious microbes in the air.

In conclusion, the requirement for different types of masks is rising because of the current pandemic crisis and surging air pollution.

