The India frozen pizza market is accounted to US$ 550.0 Thousands in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.8% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 1,842.2 Thousands by 2027. Pizza is an Italian dish which has different toppings and tastes and has become famous all over the world. It usually consists of a round, flattened base of leavened wheat-based dough topped with tomatoes, cheese, and various other ingredients (anchovies, olives, meat, etc.). India frozen pizza market is in the initiation stage and has a presence in only metro cities. The changing food habits and lifestyles of consumers have propelled the growth of the Indian market for fast foods and convenience foods. With an improved line of pizza products such as paneer tikka pizza and tandoori pizza, companies are capturing the market share and leading to the growth of India frozen pizza market.

The Indian frozen pizza market based on crust type has been segmented into thin crust, thick crust, and others. Thick crust dominated the frozen pizza market in India in 2018 because these crust types comprise more toppings than the thin crust type. Thick crust pizza is made by rolling the dough of a pizza into thick sheets, and thus, this type needs more cooking time than thin-crust pizza types. It uses thicker ingredients and thicker dough, requiring different water-to-flour ratios, which helps increase the viscosity of dough. Frozen thick crust pizzas are prepared with more toppings than thin crusts which are contributing to people’s likeliness toward thick crust frozen pizza. The growing spending capacity of consumers, improved standards of living, and developing retail and cold chains are the factors propelling the market for thick crust pizza in India. Busy lifestyles of the working population have also led to the high consumption of thick crust frozen pizzas in India.

India frozen pizza market is bifurcated based on toppings into vegetable toppings and meat toppings. Vegetable toppings are dominating the Indian frozen pizza market. Topping is a food preparation that is put or poured on the top of the pizza to provide extra flavor and taste as well as to make it look attractive. The toppings used in pizza, include pepperoni, onions, sausages, cheese, spinach, black olives, mushrooms, chicken, and so on. The demand for vegetable toppings is attributed to its vitamins, minerals, fiber, and the phytonutrient content as well as lesser fat content than other toppings, which is further boosting the growth of India frozen pizza market.

A key trend which is projected to affect the India frozen pizza market in the coming year is the digitalization in the retail industry. There has been a continuous rise in digitalization in the retail food industry, which is one of the driving factors for frozen pizza products. This digitalization trend is expected to grow at a rapid pace in the future. The consumers are highly inclined toward online grocery shopping due to significant factors like available variety and convenience. Likewise, the introduction of new and smart apps has enabled consumers to select and order their preferred type of frozen pizza. The ease of convenience towards selecting, ordering, and buying food products through online platforms will continue to drive the India frozen pizza market.

Some of the players present in India frozen pizza market are Dot Berrys, Amy’s Kitchen, Inc, Ushvina Foods., Convenio Foods International Private Limited, Iceland Foods India Private Limited, Amul (GCCMF), among others.

The overall India frozen pizza market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the India frozen pizza market. Also, multiple primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the India frozen pizza market

