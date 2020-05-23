In this report, the Global Access Control Cards market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Access Control Cards market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Access Cards can be classified to Proximity Cards, Smart Cards and others.

In, Europe, Germany has the largest market share in Europe Access Cards market, which is 20.01% in 2017; The second country is France, which occupies 17.64% of the Europe Access cards Market; UK, with a market share of 16.54%, ranked the third in terms of sales volume of access cards in Europe.

Among all these cards, smart cards, with a market share of more than 60% in terms of sales volume, has been dominating the market in the study period: 2012-2017. Proximity Cards occupy about 26% of the market share in the same year. The trend will carry on in the future, the category others may rise significantly as well due to technology progress in the industry.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 200 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Access Control Cards market in 2020.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Access Control Cards industry.

Based on our recent survey, we have several different scenarios about the Access Control Cards YoY growth rate for 2020. The probable scenario is expected to grow by a xx% in 2020 and the revenue will be xx in 2020 from US$ xx million in 2019. The market size of Access Control Cards will reach xx in 2026, with a CAGR of xx% from 2020 to 2026.

Global Access Control Cards market: Drivers and Restraints

This section covers the various factors driving the global Access Control Cards market. To understand the growth of the market it is important to analyze the various drivers present the market. It provides data by value and volume of different regions and their respective manufacturers. This data will elaborate on the market share occupied by them, predict their revenue concerning strategies, and how they will grow in the future. After explaining the drivers, the report further evaluates the new opportunities and current trends in the market.

Market restraints are factors hampering market growth. Studying these factors is equally pivotal as they help a reader need understand the weaknesses of the market.

Global Access Control Cards market: Segment Analysis

The global Access Control Cards market is split into two segments, type, and application. The product type briefs on the various types of products available in the market. The report also provides data for each product type by revenue for the forecast time period. It covers the price of each type of product. The other segment on the report, application, explains the various uses of the product and end-users. In the report, the researchers have also provided revenue according to the consumption of the product.

Global Access Control Cards market: Regional Analysis

The major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, China, Rest of Asia Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East & Africa, etc. It includes revenue analysis of each region for the year 2015 to 2026.

Global Access Control Cards market: Key Players

The report lists the major players in the regions and their respective market share on the basis of global revenue. It also explains their strategic moves in the past few years, investments in product innovation, and changes in leadership to stay ahead in the competition. This will give the reader an edge over others as a well-informed decision can be made looking at the holistic picture of the market.

By the type, the market is primarily split into

Proximity Cards

Smart Cards

Others

By the application, this report covers the following segments

Hotel Building

Office Building

Government Building

Others

Competitive Landscape:

The Access Control Cards key manufacturers in this market include:

HID Global

Identiv

Gemalto

Honeywell

ASSA Abloy

ADT Security Systems

dormakaba Group

Giesecke & Devrient

Oberthur Technologies

Morpho (Safran)

VALID

Gallagher Security

Southco

Suprema

Allegion

CardLogix

Hengbao

Kona I

STC Europe Ltd.

Watchdata Technologies

