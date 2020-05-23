P&S Intelligence published a new research report, titled, “Automotive Plastics Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast till 2030, The global market size is expected to increase at a significant rate in the coming years, owing to the growing application of high-performance plastics, as an alternative to metals, glass, and rubber. Stringent government regulations regarding corporate average fuel economy (CAFE), in regions such as North America, and high global automobile sales are the other growth drivers for the industry.

Based on geography, the automotive plastics market can be categorized into Asia-Pacific (APAC), North America, Europe, and Latin America, Middle East, & Africa (LAMEA). Among these, the APAC region is expected to be the largest market for automotive plastics in the forecast period (2020–2030), due to the high economic growth rate and rising per capita and disposable incomes of developing countries, such as China and India.

The key players in the global automotive plastics market are focusing majorly on R&D, acquisitions, mergers, and partnerships. In addition to this, a good number of companies have planned and invested in the expansion of their production capabilities, to increase their presence and enhance their product portfolio. The major players in the global market are Akzo Nobel N.V., Hanwha Azdel Inc., Teijin Limited, BASF SE, Evonik Industries AG, Quadrant AG, Magna International Inc., Lear Corporation, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC), and Covestro AG.

Automotive Plastics Market Size Breakdown by Segment

Based on Product Type

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Polyethylene (PE)

Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA)

Polycarbonate (PC)

Polyamides

Polyphenylene Sulphide (PPS)

Based on Application

Interior

Exterior

Under-the-Hood

Based on Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Based on End Use