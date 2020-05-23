P&S Intelligence published a new research report, titled, “Video Streaming Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast till 2030, the video streaming market is witnessing the trend of the shift toward the OTT platform. It has been observed that in countries, such as the U.S., more than 150 million people have opted for OTT services, whereas more than 180 million people, use smart TVs. Further, people are opting for personalized content, which is pushing companies to offer high-margin visual entertainment by offering users bundled services. The rising popularity of OTT can be correlated to the rising consumer preference for specific content and better connection reliability offered by the service providers.

One of the major drivers of the video streaming market are the surging popularity of social media platforms, which can be credited to the improved access to the internet and connectivity. For instance, an explosive growth of 99% was exhibited by the video content on media platforms, such as YouTube in 2017. Further, these platforms are now increasingly being used as an advertisement revenue model for generating income. Based on this model, YouTube has generated the maximum revenue, which is closely followed by Facebook Inc.

The video streaming market can maximize its revenue by venturing into the education sector. With an enthusiastic response from students and learners, education institutes and third-party vendors are coming with numerous massive open online courses (MOOC). In 2018, the total number of students enrolled in such courses reached 101 million. Some of the major companies offering MOOC are edX, Coursera, Udacity, FutureLearn, and XuetangX. An increase of $40 million to the revenue was registered by Coursera in 2018. Currently, the largest market for online courses is North America.

