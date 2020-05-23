P&S Intelligence published a new research report, titled, “Automated Guided Vehicles Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast till 2030, The global market is expected to witness considerable growth during the forecast period (2020–2030), on account of the rising workplace safety concerns in manufacturing facilities and warehouses, coupled with labor shortages and need for reduction in the overall operational costs and increased productivity.

Geographically, North America accounted for the major share during the historical period. The rise in the warehouse automation rate and integration of emerging technologies, including augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and internet of things (IoT), in the production and inventory management processes is expected to further drive the market during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific (APAC) is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, mainly driven by the continuous expansion of the e-commerce, consumer electronics, and automotive industries in the region. Moreover, the logistics industry is expected to register significant growth during the forecast, thereby supporting the AGV market.

Some of the major players operating in the global automated guided vehicles market are Amerden Inc., SSI Schaefer Systems International DWC LLC, KUKA Group, Dematic Corporation, Toyota Industries Corporation, and Seegrid Corporation. These companies are increasingly focusing on product research and collaborations with other companies to enhance their product portfolio and increase their market share.

Automated Guided Vehicles Market Size Breakdown by Segment

Based on Type

Tow Vehicles

Unit Load Carriers

Pallet Trucks

Assembly Line Vehicles

Forklift Trucks

Based on Navigation Technology

Laser Guidance

Magnetic Guidance

Inductive Guidance

Optical Tape Guidance

Vision Guidance

Based on Industry