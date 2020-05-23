The Asia Pacific western blotting market is expected to reach US$ 210.92 Mn in 2027 from US$ 128.20 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 5.9% from 2019-2027.

The growth of the western blotting market is primarily attributed to the increasing number of initiatives by private and government bodies. However, systemic risks of genetically modified crops is likely to pose a negative impact on the market growth. On the other hand, automation in western blot technique is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the Asia Pacific western blotting market in the coming years.

Some of the major primary and secondary sources for western blotting included in the report are, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR), Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Food Quality Protection Act (FQPA), Genetically Modified Crops And Organisms (GMOs), The National Institute of Industrial Property (INPI), National Institute of Health and Medical Research (INSERM) and others.

The growing inventions and innovation in the sector have continuing to accelerate across the region. In turn, the biotechnology hubs have cropped up in niche cities of U.S. such as San Francisco, Raleigh, and Chicago. Also, areas like Europe and Asia taken several initiatives to improve the biotechnology sector in their countries. For instance, in September 2007, India announced its first National Biotechnology Development Strategy. Further, in 2015, the DBT announced the National Biotechnology Development Strategy-2015-2020, which can be referred as Strategy-II. The strategy focuses on creating a reliable infrastructure for research & development and helping in providing enhancement to understand the new life processes and utilizing the advanced tools for humanity. For technology development, the Department of Biotechnology creates a translation network across India with a partnership at a global level. This includes 5 novel clusters, 150 TTOs, 40 biotech incubators, and 20 bio-connect centers. The strategy is focusing on investment in building human capital by creating a Biotechnology Education Council and Life Sciences. Thus, the factors mentioned above help to grow the market significantly.

In 2018, the consumables segment held a largest market share of the western blotting market, by product. The consumables segment is also expected to dominate its market share in 2027 as the consumables are widely used for several times. The rising number of research and developments and clinical activities are likely to grow market. The segment is also anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027.

In 2018, the biomedical & biochemical research held a largest market share of the western blotting market, by application. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 owing to the increasing research and development activities and also the development in the biotechnology tools. However, the others segment is expected to grow at the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027.

In 2018, the academic and research institutes held a largest market share of the western blotting market, by end user. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 owing to the increase in the number of biotechnology institutes across the world. However, the pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies segment is expected to grow at faster rate owing to rising drug development activities and increasing biopharmaceutical industry. The pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies segment is expected to grow at the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027.

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2020-2027? What will be the market size during the estimated period?

What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the Asia Pacific western blotting market during the forecast period?

Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the Asia Pacific western blotting market?

What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the Asia Pacific western blotting market across different regions?

What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the Asia Pacific western blotting market?

What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability?

