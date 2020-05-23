The Asia Pacific analog-to-digital converter market accounted for US$ 761.3 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.0% over the forecast period 2019-2027, to account for US$ 1,512.9 Mn in 2027.

The increase in the demand for high-resolution content and growing demand for advancements in the data acquisition arena are boosting the analog-to-digital converter market growth. Moreover, the increasing technological developments in the automotive industry is expected to boost the analog-to-digital converter market. Asia is on track when it comes to deployment of 5G. Asian countries are developing new strategies and are ready to deploy the same. The region has witnessed several pilot demonstration related to 5G. Various telecom operators have taken initiatives to propel the demand for 5G. The percentage of 5G trials conducted in the Asia Pacific nearly account for half of the world trials.

The telecom operators such as South Korea-based mobile players SK Telecom, KT and LG Uplus; China Mobile and China Unicom; and NTT Docomo in Japan are involved in the testing of 5G. In respect to 5G, Texas Instrument in 2019 has launched an innovative ultra-high-speed ADC. The new ADC would assist the engineers to accomplish high measurement accuracy for the 5G testing and radar applications. Besides the use of A/D converter in 5G, it has its application in digital audio workstations, pulse-code modulation, sound recording, microcontrollers, TV tuner cards, digital storage oscilloscopes, and radar systems, temperature sensors, and digital imaging systems. Greater use of ADC in above-mentioned applications would positively impact the overall growth of the analog-to-digital converter market in the Asia Pacific.

The analog-to-digital converter market is fragmented in nature due to the presence of several industries, and the competitive dynamics in the market is anticipated to change during the coming years. In addition to this, various initiatives are undertaken by governmental bodies to accelerate the analog-to-digital converter market further. For instance, the government bodies of most of the economies in the Asia Pacific region are focusing on the advancement of 4G LTE in order to ensure a seamless transition into 5G technology. In the Asia Pacific, China will lead the initial commercialization of 5G, due to the frequent adoption of advanced technology, huge population, and strong government support for 5G development in the country. The government is supporting the advancement of faster fiber-optic cables for enabling these technologies that would form the backbone for efficient working of 5G networks. Such support from the government would assist the ADC manufacturers in increasing their significance heavily in 5G.

Some of the players present in analog-to-digital converter market are Asahi Kasei Microdevices Corporation, Analog Devices Inc., Cirrus Logic Inc., Maxim Integrated, Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., ON Semiconductor Corporation, Rohm Co., Ltd., Renesas Electronics Corporation, Sony Corporation, and Texas Instruments Incorporated among others.

The APAC analog-to-digital converter market by application is led by the industrial application in the current scenario. However, telecommunications is projected to lead over the forecast period owing to the massive developments in the 5G infrastructure. The analog-to-digital converter market on the basis of application is segmented into industrial, consumer electronics, automotive, healthcare, telecommunication, and others. Industrial technology in today’s time focuses on the usage of the Internet of Things (IoT) and connected devices. Industrial manufacturers focus on implementing industrial IoT in their manufacturing plant so as to have control over all the machines inside the plant. The growing influence of IoT and AI have propelled the demand for smart servers and devices, leading to the requirement of higher transfer speed and computing power. The industrial markets witness a unique demand for ADC solutions. Extreme temperature requirements and durability are majorly focused on serving the industrial market.

The overall analog-to-digital converter market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the analog-to-digital converter market. It also provides an overview and forecast for the analog-to-digital converter market based on all the segmentation provided with respect to the Asia Pacific region. Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the analog-to-digital converter market.

