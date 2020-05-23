Aquaculture Market 2020 Worldwide Opportunities, Driving Forces, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Future Potential 2030
P&S Intelligence published a new research report, titled, “Aquaculture Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast till 2030, The growth in aquaculture is also driving the growth in demand for feed, chemicals, and equipment required for aquaculture supply and storage. Large number of farmers have shifted from natural food sources or farm-made products, to commercial feeds over, which is a trend witnessed during the recent period in the aquaculture market. Water enclosing dense populations of fish gets quickly foul, which has amplified the demand for water treatment chemicals.
The demand for aqua feed pharmaceuticals and supplements is expected to grow, as fishes are vulnerable to diseases on account of their increasing numbers in water. The ease of accessibility of natural resources, cheap labor, and favorable environment for aquaculture (such as fish vaccination and chemical treatment of water) are some of the important factors, which are anticipated to drive significant growth for the market in the near future.
In the recent years, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration have initiated control on imports for certain species of farmed seafood from China. With more strict regulations over imports in certain countries, the small-scale operators are facing difficulties in producing products for export, which is a major hindrance in the growth of the global aquaculture market. Some of the small operators are exiting from the aquaculture industry, due to decline in their profit margins and non-competence. The national and international demand for higher and safe quality aquatic products is up surging, which necessitates the need to develop the product safety and quality.
This market research report provides a comprehensive overview of the aquaculture market
- Historical and the present size of the aquaculture market
- Future potential of the market through its forecast for the period 2020– 2030
- Major factors driving the market and their impact during the short, medium, and long terms
- Market restraints and their impact during the short, medium, and long terms
- Recent trends and evolving opportunities for the market participants
- Historical and the present size of the market segments and understand their comparative future potential
- Potential of on-demand logistics services, so the market players make informed decisions on the sales of their offerings
- Competitive scenario of various market segments across key countries in several regions for uncovering market opportunities for the stakeholders
- Aquaculture Market 2020 Worldwide Opportunities, Driving Forces, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Future Potential 2030 - May 23, 2020