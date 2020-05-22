Virtual router is a software-based routing framework that facilitates the host machine to function as a typical hardware router over a local area network. In virtual routing, a form of network functions virtualization (NFV), the functions of traditional hardware-based network appliances are converted to software than can be run on standard Commercial Off-the-Shelf (COTS) hardware. This reduces the hardware costs and alleviates the need for proprietary hardware platform.

The need to improve network agility and efficient scale out, reduction in total cost of ownership (TCO) and surge in the demand for software defined networking (SDN) and NFV are anticipated to fuel the adoption of virtual router. However, security concerns associated with the virtualized environment are expected to impede the market growth. Furthermore, rise in advancements of virtual router software are expected to present major growth opportunities for the global virtual router market in future.

The global virtual router market is segmented based on component, end user, and region. Based on component, it is divided into software and services. Based on end user, the market is bifurcated into service provider and enterprise.

Global Virtual Router Market Analysis to 2025 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Virtual Router industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Virtual Router Market with detailed market segmentation by product/application and geography. Virtual Router Market report covers the present and past market scenarios, market development patterns, and is likely to proceed with a continuing development over the forecast period.

128 Technology,6WIND,Broadcom (Brocade Communications Systems),Cisco Systems,Ericsson,Hewlett Packard Enterprise,Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.,International Business Machines Corporation (IBM),Juniper Networks,Netronome,Nokia

