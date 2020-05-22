A recent market study on the global Organ-on-a-Chip market reveals that the global Organ-on-a-Chip market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029).

The presented report segregates the Organ-on-a-Chip market into different segments

The key players covered in this study

Emulate

TissUse

Hesperos

CN Bio Innovations

Tara Biosystems

Draper Laboratory

Mimetas

Nortis

Micronit Microtechnologies B.V.

Kirkstall

Cherry Biotech SAS

Else Kooi Laboratory

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Liver-on-a-chip

Kidney-on-a-chip

Lung-on-a-chip

Heart-on-a-chip

Intestine-on-a-chip

Brain-on-a-chip

Other Organs

Market segment by Application, split into

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Academic and Research Institutes

Cosmetics Industry

Other End Users

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Organ-on-a-Chip status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Organ-on-a-Chip development in North America and Europe..

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Organ-on-a-Chip are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

