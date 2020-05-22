Text Mining Software Market: Global Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2020 – 2024
According to this study, over the next five years the Text Mining Software market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Text Mining Software business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Text Mining Software market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Text Mining Software value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Professional?$99/Month?
Enterprise?$2,000/Month)
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Personal
Education
Government
Human Resources
Law
Medical and Pharmaceutical Care
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Texifter
Mozenda
UCrawler
Keatext
Crimson Hexagon
Warwick Analytics
Oxcyon
IBM
InMoment
CX MOMENTS
Provalis Research
Thematic
Medallia
Online-Utility.Org
MonkeyLearn
SAS Institute
Etuma
LaunchBoard Software
Converseon
Proxem
NICE Systems
Clarabridge
Lexalytics
DictaNova
MeaningCloud
Kapiche
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Text Mining Software market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Text Mining Software market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Text Mining Software players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Text Mining Software with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Text Mining Software submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
2019-2024 Global Text Mining Software Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Text Mining Software Market Size 2014-2024
2.1.2 Text Mining Software Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Text Mining Software Segment by Type
2.2.1 Professional?$99/Month?
2.2.2 Enterprise?$2,000/Month)
2.3 Text Mining Software Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Text Mining Software Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Text Mining Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Text Mining Software Segment by Application
2.4.1 Personal
2.4.2 Education
2.4.3 Government
2.4.4 Human Resources
2.4.5 Law
2.4.6 Medical and Pharmaceutical Care
2.5 Text Mining Software Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Text Mining Software Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Text Mining Software Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Text Mining Software by Players
3.1 Global Text Mining Software Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Text Mining Software Market Size by Players (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Text Mining Software Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Text Mining Software Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Text Mining Software by Regions
4.1 Text Mining Software Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Text Mining Software Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Text Mining Software Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Text Mining Software Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Text Mining Software Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Text Mining Software Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Text Mining Software Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Text Mining Software Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Text Mining Software Market Size by Countries
6.2 APAC Text Mining Software Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC Text Mining Software Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Text Mining Software by Countries
7.2 Europe Text Mining Software Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe Text Mining Software Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Text Mining Software by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa Text Mining Software Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Text Mining Software Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global Text Mining Software Market Forecast
10.1 Global Text Mining Software Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)
10.2 Global Text Mining Software Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global Text Mining Software Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global Text Mining Software Forecast by Type
10.8 Global Text Mining Software Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Texifter
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Text Mining Software Product Offered
11.1.3 Texifter Text Mining Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Texifter News
11.2 Mozenda
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Text Mining Software Product Offered
11.2.3 Mozenda Text Mining Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Mozenda News
11.3 UCrawler
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Text Mining Software Product Offered
11.3.3 UCrawler Text Mining Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 UCrawler News
11.4 Keatext
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Text Mining Software Product Offered
11.4.3 Keatext Text Mining Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Keatext News
11.5 Crimson Hexagon
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Text Mining Software Product Offered
11.5.3 Crimson Hexagon Text Mining Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Crimson Hexagon News
11.6 Warwick Analytics
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Text Mining Software Product Offered
11.6.3 Warwick Analytics Text Mining Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Warwick Analytics News
11.7 Oxcyon
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Text Mining Software Product Offered
11.7.3 Oxcyon Text Mining Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Oxcyon News
11.8 IBM
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Text Mining Software Product Offered
11.8.3 IBM Text Mining Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 IBM News
11.9 InMoment
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Text Mining Software Product Offered
11.9.3 InMoment Text Mining Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 InMoment News
11.10 CX MOMENTS
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Text Mining Software Product Offered
11.10.3 CX MOMENTS Text Mining Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 CX MOMENTS News
11.11 Provalis Research
11.12 Thematic
11.13 Medallia
11.14 Online-Utility.Org
11.15 MonkeyLearn
11.16 SAS Institute
11.17 Etuma
11.18 LaunchBoard Software
11.19 Converseon
11.20 Proxem
11.21 NICE Systems
11.22 Clarabridge
11.23 Lexalytics
11.24 DictaNova
11.25 MeaningCloud
11.26 Kapiche
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
