MARKET INTRODUCTION

Celery juice is a highly nutritious drink produced from celery. The celery plant is considered to be highly nutritious with essential acids, vitamins, and nutrients that are beneficial for the human body. Therefore, the juice produces from celery offers high nutritional value and is highly preferred by health-conscious consumers in developed and developing countries.

Furthermore, celery juices offer several health benefits such as it helps to control blood pressure, fight with cancer, neutralizes acidity, and also treat inflammation. Celery juices, when added with other juice types, can be considered as a beneficial health drink due to its various health benefits.

Some of the key players of Celery Juice Market:

Barakat Quality Plus LLC,Sunshine Juice Co,The JuiceWorks,The Cotswold Juice Company,KAUAI JUICE CO,CAJ Food Products, Inc.,Pressed Juicery,Invertec Foods,Green Press Inc.,Kaleidoscope Juice

MARKET DYNAMICS

The celery juice market has witnessed significant growth owing to factors such as rising consumer awareness of health benefits associated with the consumption of celery juice coupled with the growing consumer preference towards packaged juices. Moreover, an increase in usage of celery in the food & beverage industry provides a huge market opportunity for the key players operating in the celery juice market. However, side effects associated with the consumption of celery juice in some cases is projected to hamper the overall growth of the celery juice market.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Celery Juice Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Food and Beverage industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the celery juice market with detailed market segmentation by product, distribution channel and geography. The global celery juice market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading celery juice market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global celery juice market is segmented on the basis of product and distribution channel. On the basis of product, the celery juice market is segmented into ready-to-drink juice and puree. Based on distribution channel the global celery juice market is divided into hypermarkets/supermarkets, online retailers, specialty stores, and others.

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the Celery Juice market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market.

The Global Celery Juice Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Celery Juice market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2023 for overall Celery Juice market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

