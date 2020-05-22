The report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

Intraocular lens which are manufactured with the use of Polycast polymethylmethacrylate (PMMA) are generally called as PMMA intraocular lens. These lens are recommended to correct the vision problems such as near-sightedness, far-sightedness, and astigmatism. Increasing prevalence of eye related conditions are anticipated to offer lucrative opportunity for the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The PMMA IOL Market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, due to advantages offered by PMMA intraocular lens such as lightness, clarity and stability. Moreover, these lens can offer significant performance in terms of visibility. However, lack of availability of the product in emerging nations are projected to hamper the market growth.

Key Players Influencing the Market:

1. ALCON

2. AMO(Abbott)

3. Bausch + Lomb

4. HOYA

5. CARL Zeiss

6. Ophtec

7. Rayner

8. STAAR

9. Lenstec

10. HumanOptics

Market Segmentation :

The PMMA IOL Market is segmented on the basis of product type and end user. Based on product type, the market is segmented as hydrophilic and hydrophobic. On the basis of end user, the market is categorized as hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, ophthalmology clinics, and eye research institutes.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the PMMA IOL Market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The PMMA IOL Market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting PMMA IOL Market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the PMMA IOL Market in these regions.

