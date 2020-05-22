Breast cancer is formed in the lobules, duct, fatty tissue, or fibrous connective tissue in breasts. Thus, ductal, lobular, invasive ductal, and invasive lobular carcinomas are the common types of breast cancer. Breast cancer has no symptoms in early stages, however, a lump in the breast can be the first sign of the development of breast cancer.

Breast cancer is among the prime causes of deaths in the world, and it is profoundly affecting the quality of life. Thus, it acts as a burden on society if not diagnosed and treated on time. As per the estimations by the American Cancer Society, breast cancer is the most common type of cancer in the US as it caused morbidity in ~234,087 people and lead to 41,904 deaths in 2018. Further, ~276,480 new cases are expected in the country in 2020. Additionally, as per the Globocan 2019 report, Canada reported ~28,172 new breast cancer cases and 5,044 deaths due to the same in 2018. Additionally, as per the prediction by Canadian Cancer Society, the number is expected to reach 27,400 cases by 2020, which represents 25% of the women in Canada. Moreover, the Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) states that, although rare in men, ~240 men would be diagnosed with breast cancer and ~55 would die of breast cancer by 2020. Thus, the growing prevalence of breast cancer is likely to demand new breast cancer screening technologies. According to data published by the WHO in 2017, Mexico reported 6,376 breast cancer deaths, i.e., 1.18% of the total deaths reported in that year.

Based on end user, the breast cancer screening market has been segmented into hospitals, diagnostic centers, cancer institutes, and research laboratories. The hospitals segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, and it is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

