The growth of the market is driven by factors such as the increasing outsourcing by pharmaceutical companies and increasing demand of biologics in the North America region. However, increasing competition in the industry is likely to restrain the market growth to a certain extent.

Manufacturing of Biopharmaceutical medicines through contract manufacturer from DNA to finished final product. Contract manufacturing is the type of outsourcing where a company enters into an agreement or legal settlement with another manufacturing firm for products, parts, or components, which the former will then use in its production process to complete its product. This involves manufacturing of biopharmaceutical molecules, proteins, nucleic acids, blood components, and vaccines developed from a biological source. These companies are specialized in the production of molecules and offer different types of services such as Development Process, Analytical and Quality Control among others.