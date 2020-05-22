North America Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Products, Service, Regional Outlook and Applications to 2027
The growth of the market is driven by factors such as the increasing outsourcing by pharmaceutical companies and increasing demand of biologics in the North America region. However, increasing competition in the industry is likely to restrain the market growth to a certain extent.
Manufacturing of Biopharmaceutical medicines through contract manufacturer from DNA to finished final product. Contract manufacturing is the type of outsourcing where a company enters into an agreement or legal settlement with another manufacturing firm for products, parts, or components, which the former will then use in its production process to complete its product. This involves manufacturing of biopharmaceutical molecules, proteins, nucleic acids, blood components, and vaccines developed from a biological source. These companies are specialized in the production of molecules and offer different types of services such as Development Process, Analytical and Quality Control among others.
NORTH AMERICA BIOPHARMACEUTICAL CONTRACT MANUFACTURING – MARKET SEGMENTATION
North America Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market – By Product
- Biologics
- Monoclonal Antibodies
- Recombinant Proteins
- Vaccines
- Others
- Biosimilars
North America Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market – By Service
- Development Process
- Final Dosage Operation
- Analytical and Quality Control
- Final Packaging
North America Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market – By Country
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
North America Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market – Companies Mentioned
- Lonza Group AG
- Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
- Inno Biologics Ventures Sdn Bhd
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- AbbVie Inc.
- WuXi Biologics
- General Electric
- Samsung Biologics
- Merck KGaA
- Ajinomoto Co., Inc
