According to this study, over the next five years the Mental Health Software and Devices market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Mental Health Software and Devices business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Mental Health Software and Devices market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Mental Health Software and Devices value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Electronic Health Records (EHRs)

Clinical Decision Support

E-Prescribing

Tele-Health

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Core Solutions

Advanced

Sigmund Software

IBM

Credible Behavioral Health

ICANotes

NextStep Solutions

InSync Healthcare Solutions

iSalus Healthcare

Echo Group

Kareo

Cerner Corporation

Meditab Software

Nextgen Healthcare

Nuesoft Technologies

Raintree Systems

TheraNest

Valant

Welligent

WRS Health

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Mental Health Software and Devices market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Mental Health Software and Devices market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Mental Health Software and Devices players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Mental Health Software and Devices with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Mental Health Software and Devices submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Mental Health Software and Devices Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Mental Health Software and Devices Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Mental Health Software and Devices Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Mental Health Software and Devices Segment by Type

2.2.1 Electronic Health Records (EHRs)

2.2.2 Clinical Decision Support

2.2.3 Health Management

2.2.4 E-Prescribing

2.2.5 Tele-Health

2.2.6 Others

2.3 Mental Health Software and Devices Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Mental Health Software and Devices Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Mental Health Software and Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Mental Health Software and Devices Segment by Application

2.4.1 Hospitals

2.4.2 Clinics

2.4.3 Others

2.5 Mental Health Software and Devices Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Mental Health Software and Devices Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Mental Health Software and Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Mental Health Software and Devices by Players

3.1 Global Mental Health Software and Devices Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Mental Health Software and Devices Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Mental Health Software and Devices Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Mental Health Software and Devices Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Mental Health Software and Devices by Regions

4.1 Mental Health Software and Devices Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Mental Health Software and Devices Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Mental Health Software and Devices Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Mental Health Software and Devices Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Mental Health Software and Devices Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Mental Health Software and Devices Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Mental Health Software and Devices Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Mental Health Software and Devices Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Mental Health Software and Devices Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Mental Health Software and Devices Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Mental Health Software and Devices Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Mental Health Software and Devices by Countries

7.2 Europe Mental Health Software and Devices Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Mental Health Software and Devices Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Mental Health Software and Devices by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Mental Health Software and Devices Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Mental Health Software and Devices Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Mental Health Software and Devices Market Forecast

10.1 Global Mental Health Software and Devices Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

10.2 Global Mental Health Software and Devices Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Mental Health Software and Devices Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Mental Health Software and Devices Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Mental Health Software and Devices Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Core Solutions

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Mental Health Software and Devices Product Offered

11.1.3 Core Solutions Mental Health Software and Devices Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Core Solutions News

11.2 Advanced

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Mental Health Software and Devices Product Offered

11.2.3 Advanced Mental Health Software and Devices Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Advanced News

11.3 Sigmund Software

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Mental Health Software and Devices Product Offered

11.3.3 Sigmund Software Mental Health Software and Devices Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Sigmund Software News

11.4 IBM

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Mental Health Software and Devices Product Offered

11.4.3 IBM Mental Health Software and Devices Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 IBM News

11.5 Credible Behavioral Health

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Mental Health Software and Devices Product Offered

11.5.3 Credible Behavioral Health Mental Health Software and Devices Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Credible Behavioral Health News

11.6 ICANotes

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Mental Health Software and Devices Product Offered

11.6.3 ICANotes Mental Health Software and Devices Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 ICANotes News

11.7 NextStep Solutions

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Mental Health Software and Devices Product Offered

11.7.3 NextStep Solutions Mental Health Software and Devices Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 NextStep Solutions News

11.8 InSync Healthcare Solutions

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Mental Health Software and Devices Product Offered

11.8.3 InSync Healthcare Solutions Mental Health Software and Devices Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 InSync Healthcare Solutions News

11.9 iSalus Healthcare

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Mental Health Software and Devices Product Offered

11.9.3 iSalus Healthcare Mental Health Software and Devices Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 iSalus Healthcare News

11.10 Echo Group

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 Mental Health Software and Devices Product Offered

11.10.3 Echo Group Mental Health Software and Devices Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 Echo Group News

11.11 Kareo

11.12 Cerner Corporation

11.13 Meditab Software

11.14 Nextgen Healthcare

11.15 Nuesoft Technologies

11.16 Raintree Systems

11.17 TheraNest

11.18 Valant

11.19 Welligent

11.20 WRS Health

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

