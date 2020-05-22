Medical animation is an educative video or documentary produced using 3D motion graphics to describe the mechanism of action (MoA) of a medical device, biomedical technology, pharmaceutical drug, or an anatomical or biological process. Animations are used in the therapeutic & medical sectors for educational purposes, simulation of surgeries, demonstrations, and analysis and comparative evaluation of treatment, among others.

What is the Dynamics of Medical Animation Market?

The medical animation market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to the rising adoption of medical animation by life science & medical device companies, entrance of start-ups in the medical animation market, and rising pharmaceutical/biopharmaceutical and medical devices industry. Moreover, low health literacy and developing economies are also offering opportunities in market growth during the forecast period.

What is the SCOPE of Medical Animation Market?

The “Global Medical Animation Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the healthcare IT industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of medical animation market with detailed market segmentation by type, therapeutic area, application, end user and geography. The global medical animation market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading medical animation market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global medical animation market is segmented on the basis of type, therapeutic area, application, and end user. Based on type, the market is segmented into 3D animation, 2D animation, real time imaging (4D animation), and flash animation. Based on therapeutic area, the market is segmented into oncology, cardiology, cosmeceuticals/plastic surgery, dental, and others. On the basis of application the market is segmented into drug mechanism of action (MOA) & approval, patient education, surgical training & planning, cellular & molecular studies, other applications. Based on end user, the market is segmented into life science companies, medical device manufacturers, hospitals, surgical centers, & clinics, academic institutes, other end users.

What is the Regional Framework of Medical Animation Market?

The report analyzes factors affecting medical animation market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the medical animation market in these regions.

