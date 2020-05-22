According to this study, over the next five years the Library Furnitures market will register a 10.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 4080 million by 2024, from US$ 2520 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Library Furnitures business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Library Furnitures market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Library furniture comprises chairs, tables, storage units for books and magazines, display stands, shelves, bookcases, and newspaper reading stands. These products are used by students, teachers, librarians, and other members of schools or colleges. Library furniture is gaining ground as a prominent feature across schools and colleges.

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Library Furniture in the regions of Asia Pacific, North America and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more high-quality Library Furniture. Growth in government budgets in the principal countries, increasing of education expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of Library Furniture will drive growth in North America and Europe markets.

In terms of geographic regions, North America was the major revenue contributor to the market in 2017, with about 34% of global market size. The growth in this region can be attributed to the continuously increasing number of K-12 schools and rapidly evolving higher education universities. The rapid rise in the number of enrollments in these schools and colleges drive the growth of the library furniture market in the education industry.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Steelcase

Herman Miller

Haworth

Teknion

HNI Corporation

KI

Okamura

Global Furniture Group

KOKUYO

Knoll

VS

Kimball International

Kinnarps

Minyi Furniture

British Thornton

Ailin Technology

Smith System

Lanlin Teaching

Metalliform

Jirong Furniture

This study considers the Library Furnitures value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Library Shelves

Library Tables

Library Seating

Other Furniture

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Higher Education

K-12 Schools

Public Libraries

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Library Furnitures consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Library Furnitures market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Library Furnitures manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Library Furnitures with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Library Furnitures submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

