Educational robotics in Europe has reached $145.8 million in 2017, driven by a growing adoption of smart education tools and robots in various school levels and home domain across this regional market.

Highlighted with 19 tables and 31 figures, this 93-page report “Europe Educational Robotics Market by Component, Product, Vertical and Country 2014-2025: Segment Analysis, Trend Forecast and Business Strategy” is based on a comprehensive research of educational robot market in Europe by analyzing the entire Europe market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2014-2016, revenue estimates for 2017, and forecasts from 2018 till 2025.

Click Here to Download Sample Report >> https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10085727

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

• Market Structure

• Growth Drivers

• Restraints and Challenges

• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

• Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of Europe market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Europe educational robotics market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of component, product, application vertical and country.

Based on component, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue included for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) for each section.

• Hardware

• Software

• Services

Request For Full Report : https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10085727

Based on product type, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue included for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) for each section.

• Wheeled Robotics

• Reconfigurable Robotics

• Humanoid Robotics

On basis of application vertical, the Europe market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue in 2014-2025 provided for each segment.

• K-12 Schools

• Colleges and Institutes

• Other Domains

Geographically, the following national markets are fully investigated:

• Germany

• France

• UK

• Italy

• Russia

• Rest of Europe

For each of the aforementioned countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2014-2025. The breakdown of key national markets by product type and application vertical over the forecast years is also included.

Request For Full Report : https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10085727

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend; and profiles educational robot vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Key Players:

Cytron Technologies

Evollve, Inc.

Fischertechnik GmbH

Innovation First International

Lego System A/S

Makeblock Co. Ltd.

Modular Robotics Incorporated

Parallax, Inc.

Pitsco, Inc.

Wonder Workshop

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in Europe educational robotics market and industry are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609

Our Other Reports :

Apac Pharmacy Automation Systems Market

Automation Solutions In Shale Gas Market

Automation Solutions In Oil Gas Market

North America Automation Solutions In Oil Gas Market

Apac Automation Solutions In Oil Gas Market SCADA Market

Europe Automation Solutions In Oil Gas Market

Commercial Robotic Cleaners Market

Scada Systems In Oil Gas Market

Educational Robotics Market

North America Educational Robotics Market

Asia Pacific Educational Robotics Market

North America Scada Market

Asia Pacific Humanoid Robots Market