The gypsum board is included in the family of panel products. Gypsum board mainly consists of primarily gypsum, non-combustible core, and a paper surfacing on the face, back side, and long edges. All gypsum panels majorly contain gypsum cores. Additionally, they can be confronted with a variety of different materials, such as fiberglass mats and paper. The gypsum board system is also known as drywall, plasterboard, or gypsum wallboard. The gypsum board panel differs from other types of paneling material, such as hardwood, fiberboard, and plywood.

The gypsum board market has witnessed significant growth due to increasing trends for aesthetic improvements in the building structures. Moreover, wallboards and ceiling boards are widely used for enhancing the interiors of residential and commercial buildings. This further provides a significant opportunity for the key players operating in the gypsum board market over the forecast period. However, fluctuations in the prices of raw material and stringent regulations regarding gypsum mining are projected to hamper the overall growth of the gypsum board market.

Key Companies Profiled:

American Gypsum

Beijing New Building Material Public Limited Company (BNBM Group)

BGC (Australia) PTY Ltd

Chiyoda Ute Co. Ltd

Continental Building Products

Everest Industries Limited

Georgia-Pacific LLC

Global Gypsum Board Co. LLC (Gypcore)

Jason Plasterboard (Jiaxing) Co. Ltd

USG Corporation (KNAUF)

The research report provides deep insights into the global market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of Gypsum Board market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027. Most importantly, the report further identifies the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The research segments the market on the basis of product type, application, technology, and region. To offer more clarity regarding the industry, the report takes a closer look at the current status of various factors including but not limited to supply chain management, niche markets, distribution channel, trade, supply, and demand and production capability across different countries.

Key Elements that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Gypsum Board.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Gypsum Board.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Gypsum Board.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Gypsum Board.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Gypsum Board market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Gypsum Board market segments and regions.

Researchers also carry out a comprehensive analysis of the recent regulatory changes and their impact on the competitive landscape of the industry. The research assesses the recent progress in the competitive landscape including collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, acquisitions, and mergers, as well as investments in the sector for research and development.

