According to this study, over the next five years the Voting Software market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Voting Software business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Voting Software market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Voting Software value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Up to 20 Users

Up to 300 Users

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Government Sector

Enterprise

Education Industry

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Simply Voting

SurveyLegend

VoxVote

Eko Internet Marketing

Eballot

OpaVote

NY Soft Services

BigPulse

TallySpace

Telusys

Meridia Interactive Solutions

RightLabs

Follow My Vote

EzVote

Agora Voting

Survey & Ballot Systems

AssociationVoting

Option Technologies

Innovision Incorporated

Votabox

Poll Gateway

Vogo

Software 4 Schools

Vote-Explorer

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Voting Software market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Voting Software market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Voting Software players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Voting Software with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Voting Software submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Voting Software Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Voting Software Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Voting Software Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Voting Software Segment by Type

2.2.1 Up to 20 Users

2.2.2 Up to 300 Users

2.2.3 Infinite User

2.3 Voting Software Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Voting Software Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Voting Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Voting Software Segment by Application

2.4.1 Government Sector

2.4.2 Enterprise

2.4.3 Education Industry

2.4.4 Other

2.5 Voting Software Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Voting Software Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Voting Software Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Voting Software by Players

3.1 Global Voting Software Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Voting Software Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Voting Software Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Voting Software Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Voting Software by Regions

4.1 Voting Software Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Voting Software Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Voting Software Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Voting Software Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Voting Software Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Voting Software Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Voting Software Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Voting Software Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Voting Software Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Voting Software Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Voting Software Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Voting Software by Countries

7.2 Europe Voting Software Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Voting Software Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Voting Software by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Voting Software Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Voting Software Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Voting Software Market Forecast

10.1 Global Voting Software Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

10.2 Global Voting Software Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Voting Software Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Voting Software Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Voting Software Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Simply Voting

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Voting Software Product Offered

11.1.3 Simply Voting Voting Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Simply Voting News

11.2 SurveyLegend

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Voting Software Product Offered

11.2.3 SurveyLegend Voting Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 SurveyLegend News

11.3 VoxVote

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Voting Software Product Offered

11.3.3 VoxVote Voting Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 VoxVote News

11.4 Eko Internet Marketing

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Voting Software Product Offered

11.4.3 Eko Internet Marketing Voting Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Eko Internet Marketing News

11.5 Eballot

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Voting Software Product Offered

11.5.3 Eballot Voting Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Eballot News

11.6 OpaVote

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Voting Software Product Offered

11.6.3 OpaVote Voting Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 OpaVote News

11.7 NY Soft Services

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Voting Software Product Offered

11.7.3 NY Soft Services Voting Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 NY Soft Services News

11.8 BigPulse

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Voting Software Product Offered

11.8.3 BigPulse Voting Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 BigPulse News

11.9 TallySpace

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Voting Software Product Offered

11.9.3 TallySpace Voting Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 TallySpace News

11.10 Telusys

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 Voting Software Product Offered

11.10.3 Telusys Voting Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 Telusys News

11.11 Meridia Interactive Solutions

11.12 RightLabs

11.13 Follow My Vote

11.14 EzVote

11.15 Agora Voting

11.16 Survey & Ballot Systems

11.17 AssociationVoting

11.18 Option Technologies

11.19 Innovision Incorporated

11.20 Votabox

11.21 Poll Gateway

11.22 Vogo

11.23 Software 4 Schools

11.24 Vote-Explorer

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

