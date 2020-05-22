Global Utility Billing Software Market 2020: Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities Analysis and Forecast to 2024
According to this study, over the next five years the Utility Billing Software market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Utility Billing Software business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Utility Billing Software market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Utility Billing Software value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Software as a Service
Platform as a Service
On-premise
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Drinking Water Company
Power Company
Gas Station
Wind Energy
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
SkyBill SIA
Cogsdale
Enghouse Networks
Continental Utility Solutions
Utilitybilling.com
Link Computer Corporation
Creative Technologies
Snappii Apps
Redline Data Systems
TAK Technology
Intedata Systems
Nobel Systems
Fund Accounting Solution Technologies
Crestline Software
SilverBlaze
Starnik
SmartGridCIS
United Systems Technology
Banyon Data Systems
Energy Hippo
Oak Bay Technologies
Oracle
ABIS
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Utility Billing Software market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Utility Billing Software market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Utility Billing Software players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Utility Billing Software with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Utility Billing Software submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
2019-2024 Global Utility Billing Software Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Utility Billing Software Market Size 2014-2024
2.1.2 Utility Billing Software Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Utility Billing Software Segment by Type
2.2.1 Software as a Service
2.2.2 Platform as a Service
2.2.3 Infrastructure as a Service
2.2.4 On-premise
2.3 Utility Billing Software Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Utility Billing Software Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Utility Billing Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Utility Billing Software Segment by Application
2.4.1 Drinking Water Company
2.4.2 Power Company
2.4.3 Gas Station
2.4.4 Wind Energy
2.5 Utility Billing Software Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Utility Billing Software Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Utility Billing Software Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Utility Billing Software by Players
3.1 Global Utility Billing Software Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Utility Billing Software Market Size by Players (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Utility Billing Software Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Utility Billing Software Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Utility Billing Software by Regions
4.1 Utility Billing Software Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Utility Billing Software Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Utility Billing Software Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Utility Billing Software Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Utility Billing Software Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Utility Billing Software Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Utility Billing Software Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Utility Billing Software Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Utility Billing Software Market Size by Countries
6.2 APAC Utility Billing Software Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC Utility Billing Software Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Utility Billing Software by Countries
7.2 Europe Utility Billing Software Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe Utility Billing Software Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Utility Billing Software by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa Utility Billing Software Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Utility Billing Software Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global Utility Billing Software Market Forecast
10.1 Global Utility Billing Software Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)
10.2 Global Utility Billing Software Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global Utility Billing Software Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global Utility Billing Software Forecast by Type
10.8 Global Utility Billing Software Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 SkyBill SIA
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Utility Billing Software Product Offered
11.1.3 SkyBill SIA Utility Billing Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 SkyBill SIA News
11.2 Cogsdale
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Utility Billing Software Product Offered
11.2.3 Cogsdale Utility Billing Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Cogsdale News
11.3 Enghouse Networks
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Utility Billing Software Product Offered
11.3.3 Enghouse Networks Utility Billing Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Enghouse Networks News
11.4 Continental Utility Solutions
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Utility Billing Software Product Offered
11.4.3 Continental Utility Solutions Utility Billing Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Continental Utility Solutions News
11.5 Utilitybilling.com
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Utility Billing Software Product Offered
11.5.3 Utilitybilling.com Utility Billing Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Utilitybilling.com News
11.6 Link Computer Corporation
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Utility Billing Software Product Offered
11.6.3 Link Computer Corporation Utility Billing Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Link Computer Corporation News
11.7 Creative Technologies
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Utility Billing Software Product Offered
11.7.3 Creative Technologies Utility Billing Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Creative Technologies News
11.8 Snappii Apps
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Utility Billing Software Product Offered
11.8.3 Snappii Apps Utility Billing Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 Snappii Apps News
11.9 Redline Data Systems
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Utility Billing Software Product Offered
11.9.3 Redline Data Systems Utility Billing Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 Redline Data Systems News
11.10 TAK Technology
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Utility Billing Software Product Offered
11.10.3 TAK Technology Utility Billing Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 TAK Technology News
11.11 Intedata Systems
11.12 Nobel Systems
11.13 Fund Accounting Solution Technologies
11.14 Crestline Software
11.15 SilverBlaze
11.16 Starnik
11.17 SmartGridCIS
11.18 United Systems Technology
11.19 Banyon Data Systems
11.20 Energy Hippo
11.21 Oak Bay Technologies
11.22 Oracle
11.23 ABIS
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
