Major competitors identified in this market include Geotechnical Instrumentation, RST Instruments, Roctest, Sherborne Sensors, GaiaComm, Geosense, 3D Laser Mapping, Fugro N.V, Keller Group, Geokon, Incorporated, Durham Geo Slope Indicator, Nova Metrix, Geocomp Corporation, Sisgeo, COWI A/S, Measurand, Marmota Engineering, Canary Systems, Soldata, Mine Design Technologies, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Total stations

Levels

InSAR

Others

Based on the Application:

Civil Engineering

Mechanical Engineering

Construction

Geology

Others

The global Geodetic Measuring Devices market study covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to calculate and authenticate the market size of the Geodetic Measuring Devices market, and predict the scenario of various sub-markets in the overall market. Primary and secondary research has been thoroughly performed to analyze the prominent players and their market share in the Geodetic Measuring Devices market. Further, all the numbers, segmentation, and shares have been gathered using authentic primary and secondary sources.