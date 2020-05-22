Global Telecom Operations Managements Market 2020: Industry, Size, Share, Demands, Growth, Opportunities, Trends Analysis and Forecast Till 2025
In 2017, the global Telecom Operations Managements market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
IBM Corporation
Accenture
Cisco Systems Inc
Ericsson
Hewlett-Packard Enterprises
Amdocs
NEC Corporation
Oracle Corporation
Alcatel-Lucent
SAP AG
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Billing and Revenue Management
Performance Management
Network Management
Inventory Management
Customer and Product Management
Service Assurance Management
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Enterprise
Government
Utilities
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Telecom Operations Managements status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Telecom Operations Managements development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Telecom Operations Managements are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Telecom Operations Managements Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Billing and Revenue Management
1.4.3 Performance Management
1.4.4 Network Management
1.4.5 Inventory Management
1.4.6 Customer and Product Management
1.4.7 Service Assurance Management
1.4.8 Other
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Telecom Operations Managements Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Enterprise
1.5.3 Government
1.5.4 Utilities
1.5.5 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Telecom Operations Managements Market Size
2.2 Telecom Operations Managements Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Telecom Operations Managements Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Telecom Operations Managements Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Telecom Operations Managements Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Telecom Operations Managements Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Telecom Operations Managements Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Telecom Operations Managements Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Telecom Operations Managements Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Telecom Operations Managements Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Telecom Operations Managements Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Telecom Operations Managements Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Telecom Operations Managements Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Telecom Operations Managements Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Telecom Operations Managements Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Telecom Operations Managements Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Telecom Operations Managements Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Telecom Operations Managements Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Telecom Operations Managements Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Telecom Operations Managements Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Telecom Operations Managements Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Telecom Operations Managements Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Telecom Operations Managements Key Players in China
7.3 China Telecom Operations Managements Market Size by Type
7.4 China Telecom Operations Managements Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Telecom Operations Managements Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Telecom Operations Managements Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Telecom Operations Managements Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Telecom Operations Managements Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Telecom Operations Managements Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Telecom Operations Managements Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Telecom Operations Managements Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Telecom Operations Managements Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Telecom Operations Managements Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Telecom Operations Managements Key Players in India
10.3 India Telecom Operations Managements Market Size by Type
10.4 India Telecom Operations Managements Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Telecom Operations Managements Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Telecom Operations Managements Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Telecom Operations Managements Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Telecom Operations Managements Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 IBM Corporation
12.1.1 IBM Corporation Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Telecom Operations Managements Introduction
12.1.4 IBM Corporation Revenue in Telecom Operations Managements Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 IBM Corporation Recent Development
12.2 Accenture
12.2.1 Accenture Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Telecom Operations Managements Introduction
12.2.4 Accenture Revenue in Telecom Operations Managements Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Accenture Recent Development
12.3 Cisco Systems Inc
12.3.1 Cisco Systems Inc Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Telecom Operations Managements Introduction
12.3.4 Cisco Systems Inc Revenue in Telecom Operations Managements Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Cisco Systems Inc Recent Development
12.4 Ericsson
12.4.1 Ericsson Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Telecom Operations Managements Introduction
12.4.4 Ericsson Revenue in Telecom Operations Managements Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Ericsson Recent Development
12.5 Hewlett-Packard Enterprises
12.5.1 Hewlett-Packard Enterprises Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Telecom Operations Managements Introduction
12.5.4 Hewlett-Packard Enterprises Revenue in Telecom Operations Managements Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Hewlett-Packard Enterprises Recent Development
12.6 Amdocs
12.6.1 Amdocs Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Telecom Operations Managements Introduction
12.6.4 Amdocs Revenue in Telecom Operations Managements Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Amdocs Recent Development
12.7 NEC Corporation
12.7.1 NEC Corporation Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Telecom Operations Managements Introduction
12.7.4 NEC Corporation Revenue in Telecom Operations Managements Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 NEC Corporation Recent Development
12.8 Oracle Corporation
12.8.1 Oracle Corporation Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Telecom Operations Managements Introduction
12.8.4 Oracle Corporation Revenue in Telecom Operations Managements Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Oracle Corporation Recent Development
12.9 Alcatel-Lucent
12.9.1 Alcatel-Lucent Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Telecom Operations Managements Introduction
12.9.4 Alcatel-Lucent Revenue in Telecom Operations Managements Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Alcatel-Lucent Recent Development
12.10 SAP AG
12.10.1 SAP AG Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Telecom Operations Managements Introduction
12.10.4 SAP AG Revenue in Telecom Operations Managements Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 SAP AG Recent Development
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
